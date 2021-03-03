Lake Effect
-
Thursday on Lake Effect: State Superintendent Candidate, 'Coded Bias', COVID-19 Cleaning Technology, The Legacy Of Earlene FullerWe hear from Wisconsin State Superintendent candidate Jill Underly on what she would do if elected. We speak with the director of “Coded Bias” about the impact bias in algorithms can have. A UW-Milwaukee professor shares his work on a disinfecting spray that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Plus, learn about the life and legacy of Milwaukee bowler and designer Earlene Fuller.
-
We hear from one of the state superintendent candidates about her plans to return to in-person learning. An OBGYN answers common questions about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. Then, we look at some of the many ways Milwaukee’s downtown has changed over the last decade. Plus, we learn about the Irish traditions of St. Patrick’s Day.
-
We learn about the 1861 lynching of George Marshall Clark in Milwaukee and an activist’s efforts to publicly memorialize him today. Then, we speak with someone who took part in the historic march across the 16th Street Viaduct in Milwaukee. We’ll tell you about a new exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee that explores artwork depicting life in a Nazi ghetto. Plus, we look at how the pandemic could be impacting your teeth
-
Monday on Lake Effect:We look at COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prisons and the conditions that led to more than half of inmates catching the disease. Then, we…
-
Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Redistricting, Riverwest Food Pantry, Heart Health, Bird WatchingThursday on Lake Effect: We learn about redistricting in Wisconsin and how a delayed census count could affect the process. Then, speak with the executive…
-
Wednesday on Lake Effect: College Enrollment, COVID Earners, STRONG Milwaukee Center, Fashion SchoolWednesday on Lake Effect: We hear from admissions staff at Cardinal Stritch University about how the pandemic continues to impact freshmen enrollment.…
-
Tuesday on Lake Effect: We look at Wisconsin’s overall infrastructure grade according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card. Then, more…
-
Monday on Lake Effect: We learn how the pandemic disproportionately affects Native communities and what could be the long-lasting impact. Then, hear how a…
-
Thursday on Lake Effect: We meet the subject of the documentary, Ahead of the Curve, which tells the story of the founder of the world’s most successful…
-
Wednesday on Lake Effect:We learn about a new report by the Journal Sentinel, detailing a complicated web of political maneuvering in the city’s powerful…