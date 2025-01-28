Health & Science

-
The fossil was found at a cliff in Denmark. Fossilized vomit is called regurgitalite, and it's a type of trace fossil, which tells scientists about an organism's daily life.
President Trump signed an executive order seeking to end gender-affirming medical treatments for children and teenagers under the age of 19.
Acting EPA Administrator James Payne sent an email to members of the agency's Science Advisory Board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee informing them that both are being "reset."
Two NASA astronauts flew to the International Space Station in June on Boeing's Starliner capsule. The test flight was planned for eight days but technical troubles forced the capsule to return empty.
All departments were affected, including offices that address HIV and AIDS, infectious disease and child health.
As a result of the new administration's actions, health centers funded by PEPFAR, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, are closing their doors and no longer dispersing medication.
In a letter, Kennedy said RFK Jr. was "unqualified" to be the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary just hours before he was scheduled to appear for confirmation hearings.
The HHS Secretary nominee has said he'd like to end subsidies for junk food and sugary drinks via federal programs such as SNAP, which, at $100 billion a year, is the U.S.'s top anti-hunger program.
Denver-based Boom Technology's XB-1 demonstrator plane hit Mach 1.122 — 750 mph. It's the first independently developed supersonic jet. The company is also working on a supersonic passenger airliner.
The executive order speaks of transgender identity in sweeping and dismissive terms and sets the stage for a policy that is more restrictive and punitive than the ban from Trump's first term.
Buzz around DeepSeek built into a wave of concern that hammered tech stocks on Monday.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has built his fortune and reputation on disparaging the government scientists and institutions he's now in line to lead as HHS secretary.