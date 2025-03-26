What to know about Milwaukee Recreation's Spring Guide

If you squint hard enough, you can see spring. And on our best days, you can feel it. Besides warming temperatures, it also means the Milwaukee Recreation’s 2025 Spring Guide is now available. This season’s guide includes dozens of new classes and programs.

WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez went to Hamilton High School to drop in on some classes and learn about this season’s offerings. He spoke to Erica Wasserman, Milwaukee Rec’s Recreational Manager.

“We have, this season, over 30 new classes and programs in the guide — which is awesome," she says. "It really gives our community a lot of different things to try and a variety of options."

With offerings including youth basketball, step aerobics and classes emphasizing women's health, Wasserman says Milwaukee Recreation has something for everybody. She highlights this spring's aquatic programming in particular — things like aquatic line dancing and aquatic yoga, or "floga."

Arts and crafts programming — such as a course on the Cricut craft machine — along with classes on breastfeeding and infant bonding for new parents round out Milwaukee Recreation's Spring Guide.

Wasserman says Milwaukee Rec's Community Wellness Program is about making health and wellness accessible to all kinds of people in all areas of the city.

"Through our Community Wellness Program, we've tried to offer classes that are free or at a really reduced price to introduce people to the different types of programming that we have available," she says.

Later this spring on May 31, Wasserman is looking forward to Milwaukee Recreation's Family Day of Play at Wick Playfield — a day filled with traditional yard games, potato sack races, water balloons tosses, local vendors and more.