Advisory Board
The primary functions of WUWM's Advisory Board are:
- To provide advice on strategic goals of the station including programming, community outreach and other activities upon the request of station management.
- To assist WUWM in securing essential financial support from public radio listeners throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
- To be well-informed and able to convey WUWM's mission and strategies, policies, programs, strengths and needs.
2020/21 Meetings
The Advisory Board's four annual meetings are open to the public and will take place via Zoom until further notice. If you'd like to attend, please email Ann Piatt for the Zoom link. Meetings start promptly at noon.
- Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
- Thursday, March 25, 2021
- Thursday, June 17, 2021
Back row, left to right - Letha Joseph, Amy Shapiro, Bill Koenig, F. Michael Arnow, Eric Korbitz, Bruce Campbell, Tom Gauthier; front row - Beth Weckmueller, Eileen Dubner, Laura Gough, Karen Rhyan, Vivian Moller; not pictured - Helen Ambuel, Faithe Colas, Lawrence Goodman, Margaret Hickey, Margaret Noodin, Kathy Potos
WUWM's Advisory Board Members
Eileen Dubner - Chairperson, Community Volunteer
Beth Weckmueller - Vice Chairperson, Community Volunteer
Helen Ambuel, Community Volunteer
F. Michael Arnow, Sattell, Johnson, Appel Financial Advisory, LLC
Bruce Campbell, Medical College of Wisconsin
Faithe Colas, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Tom Gauthier, Adonai Employment, Inc.
Lawrence Goodman, Medical College of Wisconsin
Laura Gough, Robert W. Baird
Margaret Hickey, Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.
Letha Joseph, Brook Capital
Bill Koenig, Community Volunteer
Eric Korbitz, Korbitz Financial Planning
Vivian Moller, Hoffman York, Inc.
Kathy Potos, Community Volunteer
Karen Rhyan, Community Volunteer
Amy Shapiro, Hawks Quindel, S.C.
Margaret Noodin, Associate Dean, UWM Letters and Science (ex-officio)
Members of the Advisory Board are appointed by the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Dean of College of Letters and Science, upon the recommendation of WUWM's Director. There is no financial compensation for service.
For more information, contact Ann Piatt at 414-270-1110 or email.