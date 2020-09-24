The primary functions of WUWM's Advisory Board are:

To provide advice on strategic goals of the station including programming, community outreach and other activities upon the request of station management.

To assist WUWM in securing essential financial support from public radio listeners throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

To be well-informed and able to convey WUWM's mission and strategies, policies, programs, strengths and needs.

2020/21 Meetings

The Advisory Board's four annual meetings are open to the public and will take place via Zoom until further notice. If you'd like to attend, please email Ann Piatt for the Zoom link. Meetings start promptly at noon.

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Back row, left to right - Letha Joseph, Amy Shapiro, Bill Koenig, F. Michael Arnow, Eric Korbitz, Bruce Campbell, Tom Gauthier; front row - Beth Weckmueller, Eileen Dubner, Laura Gough, Karen Rhyan, Vivian Moller; not pictured - Helen Ambuel, Faithe Colas, Lawrence Goodman, Margaret Hickey, Margaret Noodin, Kathy Potos

WUWM's Advisory Board Members

Eileen Dubner - Chairperson, Community Volunteer

Beth Weckmueller - Vice Chairperson, Community Volunteer

Helen Ambuel, Community Volunteer

F. Michael Arnow, Sattell, Johnson, Appel Financial Advisory, LLC

Bruce Campbell, Medical College of Wisconsin

Faithe Colas, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Tom Gauthier, Adonai Employment, Inc.

Lawrence Goodman, Medical College of Wisconsin

Laura Gough, Robert W. Baird

Margaret Hickey, Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.

Letha Joseph, Brook Capital

Bill Koenig, Community Volunteer

Eric Korbitz, Korbitz Financial Planning

Vivian Moller, Hoffman York, Inc.

Kathy Potos, Community Volunteer

Karen Rhyan, Community Volunteer

Amy Shapiro, Hawks Quindel, S.C.

Margaret Noodin, Associate Dean, UWM Letters and Science (ex-officio)

Members of the Advisory Board are appointed by the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Dean of College of Letters and Science, upon the recommendation of WUWM's Director. There is no financial compensation for service.

For more information, contact Ann Piatt at 414-270-1110 or email.