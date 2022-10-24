Airs Mondays - Thursdays at noon & Mondays - Wednesdays at 8 pm
Lake Effect is your connection to the community. We bring you local conversations about the people, places and organizations that shape Milwaukee.
Contact us: lakeeffect@uwm.edu
Whether it is enjoying peak fall colors or visiting a pumpkin patch, Wandering Wisconsin suggests some places to go for a fall getaway.
The Lake Effect Spotlight podcast features some of our favorite conversations about the people, places and organizations that shape Milwaukee.
The Spirits of the Silent City events at Forest Home Cemetery will offer guided tours by performers dressed and acting as some of the most notable people buried at the cemetery, like the beer barons.
If you haven’t been to Mineral Point, a small town in southwest Wisconsin, you might not know about its many historic buildings. In the 1800s, Cornish immigrants gravitated there when lead mining was booming. Nearly a century later, two men – both life and business partners – saved a cluster of stone cottages that would become a state historic site called Pendarvis, the name of an estate in Cornwall.
At some point in our lives, we all experience trauma. Whether it is a natural disaster or violence in our neighborhood, we have to reach into our emotional toolbox to bring out resiliency. In Milwaukee, a local organization called STRYV365 is equipping young people and their caretakers with the emotional tools needed to cope with stress.
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County both recently released their budget proposals for 2023. The fiscal forecast is bleak, although both budgets included cuts to essential services, more painful cuts are looming on the horizon as emergency federal funds begin to dwindle. Rob Henken from the Wisconsin Policy Forum recaps the budget proposals.
The 1961 Black Nite Brawl is known in Milwaukee as the night LGBT+ people fought back against violence and dicrimination. Sixty-one years later, the site of the former bar is expected to become a county landmark.Brice Smith the executive director of lgbt milWALKee shares more.
It seems like only yesterday it was summer, and the sudden shift in season has many gardeners scrambling to harvest everything before winter. Gardening expert Venice Williams explains how you can still plant throughout the winter season and harvest in the spring for this month's edition of Dig In!
Meet the Lake Effect Team!
