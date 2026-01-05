Capitol Notes: The year ahead in Wisconsin politics

Wisconsin has some big elections coming up in 2026, including governor, attorney general, all 99 Assembly seats and 17 state Senate seats.

This week's Capitol Notes answers all your burning questions about 2026: What's the big political picture in Wisconsin? What shoes will Democratic Gov. Tony Evers be leaving for someone to fill? Is it unusual to have an open primary on both the GOP and Democratic sides for governor in Wisconsin?

Also: When was the last time the governor's chair was up for grabs at the same time as control of the Legislature? What are Democrats' chances of flipping the state Senate or the Assembly? What are the big issues the Legislature will take up when elected officials are not out campaigning?

All that and more on Capitol Notes! Happy New Year!