Put the public in public radio

Thank you for your interest in volunteering with WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee’s NPR! As a listener-supported public radio station, we rely on the support of generous community members like you to help us raise awareness of WUWM through personal connection and community engagement.

As a WUWM volunteer, you will support the radio station’s mission to connect, engage and inspire people with a shared understanding of each other, our region and the world. If you have a little extra time to spare and would like to join our team of volunteers, please review the WUWM Volunteer FAQ and fill out the volunteer form below.

Once submitted, you’ll be added to our list of volunteers and will be contacted via email when volunteer opportunities arise. If you have any questions regarding volunteering with WUWM, please email Anna Stratton WUWM’s communications manager, at Donatel2@uwm.edu.

For all positions, a training session and t-shirt will be provided. We will email you when training session dates and times have been scheduled.

Here are descriptions of the volunteer positions we currently have available:

WUWM Ambassador

Your role will be to represent WUWM at events in the community. Primarily during spring and summer months, this position will represent the station externally, anywhere from farmer’s markets and fairs to large-scale cultural festivals. You will speak on behalf of the radio station to help the public learn about WUWM, who we are, what we do and why people should support public radio. This position may require the ability to transport and set up event equipment (10’x10’ outdoor tent) along with WUWM branded giveaways and merch.

Special Projects

This is a project-based opportunity. Currently, we are looking for help with archiving. In this role, volunteers will help WUWM organize and catalog physical materials and make recommendations on how to properly preserve old media (primarily photos and slides).

Member Steward

This role will support our development team by making connections with members, especially after quarterly member drives by making thank you calls and writing thank you letters. This position will also help with bulk mailings after member drives to ensure delivery of member premiums to constituents.

WUWM Volunteer FAQ

What are the volunteer requirements?

Do you have a positive attitude, as well as a willingness to help and learn? Are you 16 or older? If you said “yes” to both of those questions, we’d love to have you join our team of volunteers!

How do I sign up for volunteer opportunities?

When a volunteer opportunity arises, you will receive an email from Anna outlining the details of the opportunity, as well as a link to view/sign up for a specific shift. Volunteer shifts are filled on a first come, first served basis. If the volunteer opportunity interests you, please sign up! If you’re unable to volunteer for an event/project or the opportunity simply does not interest you, you don’t have to sign up. It’s as simple as that!

After signing up for a volunteer shift, you’ll receive an email a week or two before the date of volunteering with specific details pertaining to the event/project (shift confirmation, location, etc.).

Where is WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee’s NPR located?

Our office and studios are located on the 7th floor of the Chase Tower in Downtown Milwaukee (111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 700, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53202).