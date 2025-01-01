Have you ever wondered how WUWM brings radio to your ears each and every day? We are happy to share that we now offer group tours! This is an opportunity for school field trips, nonprofit organizations and other educational and community clubs to visit our office downtown Milwaukee and learn about the station. You’ll also meet some of the people that bring you the local news and information you rely on every day!

Please review the WUWM Tour FAQ and fill out the tour form below. Once submitted, a WUWM staff member will reach out to you via email within 1-3 business days to confirm your tour and provide you with additional details. If you have any questions regarding tours, please email Erin Bagatta, WUWM’s community engagement coordinator, at ebagatta@uwm.edu.

Please note: Tours are offered to schools, nonprofit organizations and other educational and community clubs. We are not offering individual/private tours at this time.

BOOK A TOUR

WUWM Tour FAQs

Where is WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee’s NPR located?

Our office and studios are located on the 7th floor of the Chase Tower in Downtown Milwaukee (111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 700, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53202).

Is the tour guided?

Yes. Each tour is led by a WUWM staff member.

How long is the tour?

A tour typically takes 25-35 minutes.

Is the tour ADA accessible?

Yes.

How many people does a tour accommodate?

Due to space restraints, we prefer to cap tours at 15 guests max. However, if you have a larger group, we can likely accommodate you by having two tours run within 15 minutes of each other. If you have questions/concerns about tour capacity, please email ebagatta@uwm.edu.

Are children allowed?

Yes. However, we please ask that children have adequate supervision throughout the duration of the tour and that they’re able to maintain a reasonable volume. We know how excited young kids can be (who can blame them?!), but we also need to respect the WUWM staff members as they concentrate on their work.

Is parking available?

Our office is located downtown; therefore, parking can be a bit tricky. Metered street parking is available, as well as several parking garages and public lots located near the Chase Tower.

Does WUWM validate parking in the Chase Tower structure?

Unfortunately, WUWM is not able to validate parking.

When can I take a tour?

Tours of WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee’s NPR are by appointment only. Generally, we are available to host tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tours cannot be scheduled the same week that your form is submitted.

Can I take photos?

Yes, photography is welcome. If you post your photos on social, be sure to tag us!