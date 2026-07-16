About WUWM
WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee’s NPR is committed to empowering the public to effect change through in-depth news, thoughtful conversations and community connections. Our mission is to weave stories of southeastern Wisconsin together to engage, inspire, and connect people with a shared understanding of each other, the region and the world.
Founded in 1964, WUWM has been a staple of the Milwaukee community for more than 60 years. WUWM is licensed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and is operated by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Letters and Science.
WUWM produces local news and information to share on broadcast and digital channels. The station broadcasts national and international programming from NPR, APM and BBC, as well.
As a member-supported radio station, WUWM’s award-winning news journalists, Lake Effect producers and digital team create captivating reports that focus on local and regional issues featuring the people and cultural events that shape our community.
WUWM has a code of ethics that all staff members follow.
UWM Chancellor's Report features the people and discoveries at UW-Milwaukee.
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Vision, Mission, Values
At WUWM, our vision, mission, and values guide everything we do, from the stories we report and tell, to building a high-performing workplace culture driven by accountability, joy, respect and fairness, and to our interactions with the communities we serve.
• Learn more about how we represent our community through our vision, mission and values here.
Funding
The majority of WUWM's funding comes from listener donations, foundations and business sponsorships.
WUWM's funds are managed and invested by the UWM Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization. Our federal tax ID is 23-7337744.
• Donate to WUWM
• Access our financial statements
Where to find WUWM content
Listen live
• Tune to 89.7 FM within our coverage area
• Stream at WUWM.com
• Download the WUWM app
• Tell your smart speaker to “Play WUWM”
Read and/or listen to WUWM stories and interviews
• Online at WUWM.com
• Find WUWM podcasts on NPR One, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen
• Via the WUWM app
• Sign up for WUWM's email newsletter
• Stay in touch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn
Meet the people behind WUWM
• The WUWM staff and Market Enginuity underwriting team are about 30 people strong
• WUWM's advisory board provides guidance to the station
Join the WUWM team
WUWM offers an exciting and creative work environment. We look for dedicated people who are ready for a challenge.
When we have positions open, we post details and ways to apply on our careers page.
WUWM also offers a yearlong Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship for recent college graduates.
Ways to contact WUWM
Have a question, comment or story idea? WUWM's main phone number is 414-227-3355 and our email address is wuwm@uwm.edu. Additional ways to reach us can be found on our contact us page.
WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR is located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 700, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53202.