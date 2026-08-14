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About Lake Effect
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Dig In!
Group Chat
Lake Effect On-Site
Live at Lake Effect
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Wandering Wisconsin
Programs & Podcasts
Schedule
All Programs & Podcasts
Status Pending
Swing State of the Union
Bubbler Talk
Capitol Notes
Lake Effect
UWM Chancellor's Report
Classic Eats
Midwest Moxie
Real Stories MKE
Rising Forward
Schedule
All Programs & Podcasts
Status Pending
Swing State of the Union
Bubbler Talk
Capitol Notes
Lake Effect
UWM Chancellor's Report
Classic Eats
Midwest Moxie
Real Stories MKE
Rising Forward
About WUWM
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Yours. Truly.
Contact Us
This is WUWM
WUWM Staff
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NewsWorthy Offers
Leadership Giving
Legacy Giving
IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution
Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorship
Seeking Solutions: Food Access in Milwaukee
Seeking Solutions: Food Access in Milwaukee
This WUWM series focuses on the challenges of food accessibility in Milwaukee and examines solutions.