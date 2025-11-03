© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Swing State of the Union header
Blurry people in front of an American flag
Status Pending
Hosted by Jimmy Gutierrez

A podcast about how our immigration system works — or doesn't — and the impact it has on the people who are going through it.

There are an estimated 90,000 immigrants living in Milwaukee County — that's about 10% of the county’s population. To get here, many of them endured complex, slow-moving bureaucratic systems. And under President Trump, those systems let even fewer immigrants in. This podcast explores the pathways immigrants take to get here, and why they took those journeys. 