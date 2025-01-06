© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM celebrates 60 years in radio

WUWM turned 60 on September 28, 2024. WUWM is celebrating with six months of events, programming, fundraising and other initiatives. Many Voices, One Frequency: 60 Years of Public Service is showcasing the work of WUWM past, present and future, and invites audiences to see themselves reflected in the station’s coverage.
Former "Morning Edition" host, Bob Bach returns to WUWM to celebrate our 60th birthday.
Former 'Morning Edition' host, Bob Bach, celebrates WUWM's 60th birthday
As part of WUWM's 60th birthday celebration, we are welcoming back familiar voices from throughout the station’s history. Among the most well-known and beloved is news and radio veteran Bob Bach, who worked at WUWM from 1991 to 2014.
'Rock 'n' Roll Poet' honors WUWM's famous alum, Bob Reitman
WUWM is celebrating 60 years on the air, and we're recognizing it in a variety of ways. One of those is the upcoming hour long special "Rock 'n' Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective." It honors legendary Milwaukee radio personality and our now retired co-worker, Bob Reitman.