-
Venice Williams, Fondy Food Center's interim executive director, shares the details on the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market.
-
It seems like only yesterday it was summer, and the sudden shift in season has many gardeners scrambling to harvest everything before winter. Gardening expert Venice Williams explains how you can still plant throughout the winter season and harvest in the spring for this month's edition of Dig In!
-
The bounty of the growing season is on full display this month and it can be difficult to figure out how to use everything from the garden this time of year. One overlooked solution: making a cup of fresh tea. We explore three common plants that can be used for medicinal teas.
-
With its later growing season, the sunflower can be a perfect addition to any garden, providing beauty and bounty. Venice Williams is the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the interim executive director of the Fondy Food Center. Every month, she shares more for Dig In! A series all about gardening and healthy cooking.
-
Dig In! contributor Venice Williams has been the longtime executive director of Alice's Garden, and she is taking on a new role as the interim-executive director of the Fondy Food Center. Williams shares some of the many events happening at these places this summer.
-
Every month, Venice Williams joins us for Dig In!, a series all about gardening and healthy cooking. She shares the best uses for common, wild herbs that can be found in our yard this spring.
-
Spring has officially sprung. With the vernal equinox, many of us are looking forward to the mild, albeit wet, weather to come. Gardeners are already preparing themselves for the growing season ahead and while it’s too early to do a lot of planting, there are many things that still need to be done.
-
This year marks 50 years of growing and urban farming for Alice’s Garden Urban Farm in Milwaukee. The jubilee celebration will include a number of community programs as well as a logo design contest.
-
Venice Williams from Alice’s Garden, is a regular contributors for our monthly series Dig In! This month she shares some tips on buying seeds and planning for the upcoming growing season.
-
Christmas trees are beautiful when they're up, but can become a burden once the holidays are over. Our Dig In! contributor Venice Williams gives her top tips for how to reuse and recycle live Christmas trees.