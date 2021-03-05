Work at WUWM

WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee's NPR, a department of UW-Milwaukee and an NPR member station, offers an exciting and creative work environment. WUWM looks for dedicated people who are ready for a challenge.

JOB OPENINGS

LAKE EFFECT PRODUCER

WUWM is looking for an experienced interviewer and producer for Lake Effect. Lake Effect is WUWM’s local show about what matters most now to people in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin. It goes beyond the headlines and connects listeners to the community. You will be involved in all aspects of show production. You will schedule and conduct interviews from the home office, in studio and on location, produce story ideas and interview subjects that fit with the theme and style of the program, edit audio and program segments. What’s required: bachelor’s degree, minimum one year in journalism or related field, audio editing experience, web posting experience. Our benefits include comprehensive healthcare plans, PTO and family leave, retirement plan. The salary range for this position is $49,000-$55,000 per year, with actual compensation dependent upon qualifications and experience. Position open until filled with an initial screening to take place on March 5. Applications received after March 5, 2021 may not receive consideration.

DIGITAL EDITOR

In 2020, WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR reached more people, digitally, than ever before. As digital editor, you will support our reporters and producers and showcase our content online — from our website to social media to smart speakers. We are looking for a creative collaborator who thinks digital first, and can visualize our radio stories and elevate our content through strong edits. What’s required: a bachelor’s degree, minimum of 1 year of experience in digital news production, as well as strong writing, grammar and AP proofreading skills. The salary range for this position is $49,000-$57,000 per year, with actual compensation dependent upon qualifications and experience. Position open until filled with an initial screening to take place on January 28. Applications received after January 27, 2021 may not receive consideration.

COMPENSATION

In order to hire the best people for our jobs, WUWM recently completed an industry comparative salary review. The salary for each position is based on competitive market salary data and years of experience. In addition, all full-time employees receive a generous benefits package. More information here.

INTERNSHIPS

WUWM is committed to providing meaningful internships to students. Because of the pandemic and remote working, we are unable to provide this opportunity at this time. We hope to provide internship opportunities again in 2022.

WUWM is an Equal Opportunity Employer

WUWM / UW-Milwaukee is an AA / EEO employer strongly committed to maintaining a climate supporting equality of opportunity and respect for differences based on gender, culture, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, race, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, age and lawful activities. We particularly encourage applications from individuals who would enhance and diversify our workforce.

To comply with Section 73.2080©(6) of the FFC's 2002 rule on equal employment opportunities, WUWM posts its EEO Public File Reports.

WUWM notifies organizations and groups that assist job seekers when there is an opening at the station.