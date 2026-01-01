Work at WUWM

THE STATION:

Recently celebrating 60 years of public service, WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee’s NPR is southeast Wisconsin’s leading public radio station, reaching over 100,000 people a week through our broadcast signal. Over the course of an average month, our content also reaches an additional 200,000 people through non-broadcast channels. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, our broadcast signal reaches 13 counties in Southeast Wisconsin, reaching as far north as Sheboygan, west to Madison, and south to Gurnee, IL.

WUWM is a service of University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (UWM). UWM is Wisconsin’s second-largest university, with a unique dual mission of access and research to provide high-quality education for students from all backgrounds. UWM is one of 146 top research universities recognized as “R1” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

MORE ABOUT THE AREA:

Milwaukee is a city of contrasts and connections, where rich cultural traditions meet a spirit of reinvention, and where neighborhoods, nature, and industry intersect in dynamic ways. Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee offers big-city amenities with a small-town feel: a nationally recognized food scene, a thriving arts and music community, major league sports, and some of the most affordable housing among peer cities. With a diverse population, a deep history of civic engagement, and an expanding innovation economy, Milwaukee is a place where individuals and families can put down roots, make an impact, and enjoy a high quality of life. Whether you're biking along the lakefront, exploring historic neighborhoods, or connecting with communities doing meaningful work, Milwaukee offers both opportunity and authenticity.

JOB OPENINGS

Thank you for your interest in joining the WUWM team. We have no open positions right now, but we deeply appreciate your support for public radio. Please check back for future opportunities.

WUWM is an Equal Opportunity Employer

WUWM / UW-Milwaukee is an AA / EEO employer strongly committed to maintaining a climate supporting equality of opportunity and respect for differences based on gender, culture, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, race, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, age and lawful activities. We particularly encourage applications from individuals who would enhance and diversify our workforce.

To comply with Section 73.2080©(6) of the FFC's 2002 rule on equal employment opportunities, WUWM posts its EEO Public File Reports.



WUWM notifies organizations and groups that assist job seekers when there is an opening at the station. If your organization would like to be added to the list, send contact information to Ann Piatt via email.

