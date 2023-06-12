-
Wisconsin legislators have reached a deal on the shared revenue program. Here's what you need to know.
A federal program that prevents undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported could soon end.
Mifepristone is commonly used to treat miscarriages in Wisconsin. But federal cases could suddenly end its availability for pregnant patients.
Wisconsin is in full swing into its budget process. The state goes through it every two years. This guide explains how the state government puts together its funding and policy choices and how that affects the average person in Wisconsin.
The Department of Public Works' Neighborhood Traffic Management Program offers engineering solutions to traffic safety concerns. This explainer guide breaks down how community members can access the program.
The dust has settled from the April 4th elections. Marquette University assistant political science professor Paul Nolette breaks down the impact of the election's results.
How to register to vote on Election Day, what time the polls are open, the list goes on — here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin's 2023 spring general election.