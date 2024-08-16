Explaining the projected deficit in Milwaukee County's 2025 budget

It’s budget season in Milwaukee, both for the city and the county. At a town hall meeting this week, Milwaukee County’s budget office presented an estimated $19-million deficit for 2025. That got some residents worried about what this means for essential services they rely on. People also wanted to know more about the sheriff’s $7-million dollar deficit for overtime, how much the RNC cost taxpayers, and why the county isn’t tapping into the state’s $3-billion plus surplus.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor, who represents Franklin and Oak Creak, brought forth a lot of these same issues previously. Taylor and County Budget Director Joe Lamers break down the county budget’s current state and the process to finalize the budget.

The budget has multiple sources of funding, Lamers explains, including property tax and sales tax. There are also departments collecting revenues directly to support their programs, he adds, as well as state and federal funds to offset the costs of programs that are mandated by state and federal government.

Each department decides what their individual needs are, Lamers says. But, he adds, "We really don't have enough funding to provide for everything that [the departments are] looking for. Our property tax collections are limited by one, maybe 1.3% per year. So, that's how much our largest form of tax revenue grows by. There's not enough to cover all of the needs we have at the county."

Lamers points to "some benefits of Act 12, including an increase in shared revenue, not enough to cover all of the needs we have."

The county does have, he says, a "rainy day fund" that's intended for unexpected revenue losses. "So, we've identified about $14,000,000 of savings options and then we're taking $5,000,000 out of our debt service reserve."

Taylor says three main factors have contributed to the current projected deficit for next year's budget. One, he says, is a large overtime budget issue with the sheriff's office and House of Corrections, another is that there is not as much sales tax being collected as originally estimated. And the third is the health care costs are more than were originally estimated.

As for the new sales tax, Taylor says, "We're just not generating enough of what we projected. So when you build a budget based on projections and the numbers don't fall in line. Then you have, you know, a deficit."

Looking ahead, Taylor says, "It's not going to be easy. You're going to be looking at cuts in departments, you're going to be looking at projects that you want to add to the capital project list that's not going to happen." He continues, "There's difference between wants and needs. And I think decisions are gonna be made that focus on the needs, not the wants. I think we're going to have to deal with the crucial services that the residents expect."