Gov. Tony Evers' decision Tuesday to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 or older starting April 5 will mean 100,000s of additional Milwaukee County residents will qualify for a shot. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson predicts the city of Milwaukee will be able to handle the additional demand for vaccine.
Milwaukee County is expanding its targeted zip code effort for coronavirus vaccinations.The county is adding residents of the 53205 zip code on…
The order to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake was prompted by Act 185, which also mandated that the youth prisons be replaced with state-run facilities…
There's been a shifting of a major COVID-19 vaccination site in the Milwaukee area and more sites are coming — eventually. Some of the locations could…
Milwaukee County is going to make another attempt to raise the local sales tax to pay for services. County Executive David Crowley says he and partners…
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele signed one last ordinance into law Wednesday before leaving office at the end of the week. The measure reaffirms…
Milwaukee County Parks is rich in green space — 157 parks and a total of more than 15,300 acres of green space — but less well off when it comes to…
Milwaukee County leaders want to put a binding referendum on the ballot that would raise the county sales tax by 1%. But before the county can take that…
When a disaster strikes, we want emergency services to be there as fast as humanly possible. We want to know the people who arrive on scene are properly…
Updated on June 11 at 2:12 p.m. CTMilwaukee County is home to more than 15,000 acres of parkland. Keeping those spaces green and healthy is daunting,…