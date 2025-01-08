Government & Politics

-
This was the only one of Trump's criminal charges to reach and complete a trial, making him the first former or future U.S. president to be convicted of criminal charges.
The 39th president spoke with Terry Gross in 1995, 2001 and 2005 about poetry, Sept. 11 and his concerns about how intertwined politics and religion had become. Carter died on Dec. 29 at age 100.
The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will both observe Thursday's national day of mourning in a Wall Street tradition dating back to 1865.
Republicans are set to have unified government with control the House, Senate and White House. But they're not yet on the same page about how to move forward on Trump's biggest legislative priorities.
President-elect Trump is seeking a big legislative win to kick off his reentry into the White House. Is it a gamble? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with GOP strategist Ron Bonjean.
Enrollment in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans has grown every year of the Biden administration, leading to a record high rate of people with insurance.
Prosecutors dropped the two criminal cases against Trump after he won the 2024 election, and the final report by Smith may be the last chance for prosecutors to explain their decisions.
The pair did not discuss the case, the Supreme Court justice said. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 in New York, 10 days before his inauguration.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg announced the end of fact-checking on his social media platforms. Industry watchers say it's another sign Silicon Valley is trying to get in President-elect Trump's good graces.
In a parting shot from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, medical debt will be banned from credit reports. Could this new policy be undone by Trump?
Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon ordered the Justice Department not to share Jack Smith's final report until a federal appeals court resolves the legal fight.
The president-elect made a similar pledge on social media in early December. His latest comments came during a wide-ranging news conference from Mar-a-Lago.