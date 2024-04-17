Why is Wisconsin a swing state? That’s the question at the heart of this podcast, which explores the state’s historical and current political climate.
Wisconsin is among a handful of states that will choose the next president.
But the battle for Wisconsin's vote won't end in 2024, because Wisconsin isn't just a battleground state in elections — it's a battleground state for ideas that shape our nation.
What happens in Wisconsin mirrors and shapes national political discourse and policy.
WUWM's new podcast, Swing State of the Union, explores how Wisconsin became and continues to be a deeply purple state, and what that means for our future.
Episodes drop every Wednesday for 10 weeks, starting May 1.
Swing State of the Union is produced by WUWM, Milwaukee’s NPR, a part of the NPR Podcast Network.
The podcast is hosted and produced by Joy Powers and Sam Woods. It’s edited by Becky Mortensen and Ann-Elise Henzl with support from WUWM staff: Nadya Kelly, Michelle Maternowski, Valeria Navarro Villegas, Rob Larry and Anna Stratton.
Erin Bagatta designed the logo.
