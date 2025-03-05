© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Swing State of the Union header
Swing State of the Union logo
Swing State of the Union

Episode 2: Partisan Judgment

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
For a nonpartisan race, this Wisconsin Supreme Court election feels very partisan. But it wasn’t always this way.

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

Courts are one of the three branches of our government and are meant to be a part of the political process. But Wisconsin jurists aren’t supposed to be partisans—meaning they shouldn’t align with one party or the other.

But political parties have become heavily involved in Wisconsin Supreme Court elections.

In this episode, we’ll explore how court races have changed over the past 30 years, the increasing partisan influences on these campaigns, and we’ll meet the leaders of two legal advocacy organizations that are often seen as arguing cases on behalf of Democrats and Republicans.

