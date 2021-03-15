-
Gift boxes sales are up because of the pandemic, and that includes a booming market for gift boxes featuring Black-made products — partly due to recent pushes for racial justice.
-
In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has eliminated the state's mask mandate. The court decided Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
-
Despite previous plans to open eligibility on May 1, Governor Tony Evers has announced any Wisconsinite 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.
-
Milwaukee Public Schools families have until Thursday to decide whether their children return to classrooms four days per week, for the rest of the school year. MPS is surveying families following a school board decision to phase in face-to-face learning starting April 14. Families also have a virtual option.
-
The bill would have forced Evers to submit a plan for spending the money to the Legislature's budget committee and allowed committee members to block initiatives. Republicans control the committee.
-
There are four open Milwaukee School Board seats on the April 6 ballot, with no incumbents running. Two of the races are competitive. Meet the candidates running in these races.
-
Despite the progress in vaccinating Americans, there's concern about the threat posed by COVID-19 variants. The White House is urging not to "let down our guard."
-
The 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks were one of the greatest NBA teams of their era, but after winning it all in April of 1971 the team never got a victory parade. Instead, Milwaukeeans found their own way to celebrate the world champions.
-
For a lot of people going to the barbershop, and especially a Black barbershop, is about more than just getting a haircut. It’s a place where people come together as a community, where they talk about what’s going on around town and find mentorship and support. But COVID-19 changed so much of that.
-
According to a report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of inmates in Wisconsin's prisons dropped dramatically last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, declining to levels not seen in more than 20 years.