NewsWorthy Card Offers

2021 - 2022 Fiscal Year

WUWM NewsWorthy Card

Sponsors & Offers

Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee

10% off any group class or membership. The Alliance Francaise is located at 1800 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood. For a current class schedule and membership benefits, go online or call 414-964-3855.

Advanced Movie Screenings

Complimentary tickets to select movie sneak previews throughout the year.

Central Bark Doggy Day Care

420 S 1st St., Milwaukee. Free Behavior Assessment for day care ($20 value), or 20% off any retail item (excluding food), or 20% off a full groom.

Chiropractic Company

Discounted exam ($59.00) and x-ray (if needed) for new patients. Available at 4 locations: Eastside | 414-223-4550, Shorewood| 414-962-0700, Downtown |414-220-9441 and Third Ward | 414-271-1717.

Clock Shadow Creamery

Receive 10% off any in-store purchase. 138 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, WI 53204.

Country Travel Discoveries

$200.00 per person off any Country Travel DISCOVERIES tour for first-time travelers; cannot combine with other promotions. For catalog, visit CountryTravelDiscoveries.com or call 262-923-8120 and refer to code WUWM21.



CSz Milwaukee - Home of ComedySportz

$2 off any regularly scheduled 7:30 or 10:00 show. Mention WUWM NewsWorthy Card when reserving and show card upon ticket pick up. Reservations Required. 414-272-8888.

Florentine Opera Company

Purchase one admission at regular price and receive one at 1/2 price.*¤ Ticket purchase must be made 72 hours or less prior to the performance. All sales final.

Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens

Purchase one family membership, get one free. New members only. 414-525-5653.

Front Room Photography

20% off in-studio professional headshot packages. 2637 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee. 414-294-0080.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Buy one admission at regular price, receive one free admission. Valid for one admission per year. Tickets must be purchased in-person. 1360 N Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee.

Kloiber Jewelers

$275 off any in-store purchase of $1,000 or more. Limit of one per customer.* 777 E. Wisconsin Ave #208, Milwaukee. 414-276-2457.

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Buy one day admission at regular price, receive one free admission. Valid for one admission per year. Redeem at admission desk or call 414-446-8794. 2145 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Receive "front of the line" privileges for most shows along with substantial discounts with others! All ticket orders will be fulfilled, processed, and shipped directly from the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Please call the WUWM Membership Department for the current access code.

Milltown Eats

Receive a 10% discount off the weekly subscription rate for a meal kit. The discount would apply towards any of the Milltown Eats plans, no expirations/limits. 414-434-9799

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Buy one regular priced ticket and receive one at half price. Mention WUWM NewsWorthy Card when ordering and show card upon ticket pick up. 414-291-7800.¤

Milwaukee Film

Get $15 off a regular-priced single or dual Festival Fan membership with Milwaukee Film. Offer valid for new memberships only.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Buy one ticket at regular price, get one half price for any Classics regular season Friday or Sunday performance. May be redeemed anytime in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, or by calling the MSO ticket office Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm at 414-291-7605, mention promo code “WUWM.” Valid through July 1, 2021. Does not apply to Pops, special concerts or MSO on the road. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Molly Maids

Save $20 off each of your first 3 weekly or alternate weekly cleanings. New customers only. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid at locations serving Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Racine Counties. 800-654-9647

Next Act Theatre

Receive 20% off any 2021 Next Act Subscription Series performance. Not valid on any special presentations.*¤

Riverwest Co-op & Vegetarian CaféReceive a free regular coffee or tea with $5 purchase. 733 East Clarke Street, Milwaukee. 414-264-7933.

Skylight Music Theatre

Buy one ticket at regular price, receive one at half price on A-level tickets. Not valid for Holiday show or Add-ons. Excludes Friday and Saturday Evenings and Sunday Matinees. Subject to availability; not valid with other offers. Call the Broadway Theater Center Box Office at 414-291-7800.

Sprecher Brewing Company

5% discount on all Sprecher beer and soda purchased in the gift shop. 701 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale.

Transfer Pizzeria Café

Use promo code WUWM21 for 20% off your bill. Available for carry-out and delivery (indoor dining reopening TBA in 2021). Cannot be combined with any other offer. Order ONLINE at transfermke.com or call 414-763-0438.

Wisconsin Cheese Mart

10% off of any purchase, excluding alcohol. 215 W. Highland Avenue, Milwaukee. 414-272-3544.

Wulf Hair

10% off services and products*. Unlimited use for NewsWorthy cardholder & household members; not valid with any other discounts or offers. 7620 W. Center St., Milwaukee. 414-808-2828.

