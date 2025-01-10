-
For Latine heritage month, we're hearing from three generations of Latina organizers in Milwaukee and why they do the work they do and how important mentorship has been to their work.
In our August "Group Chat," high school students talk about the pressures of growing up in Milwaukee, what they would change if they could and say that wisdom doesn't always come with age.
In our July 'Group Chat,' local organizers break down how Milwaukee's Black elected leaders have shown up for Black Milwaukee and what representation means on the heels of the RNC coming to town.
Two Muslim women sit down together and talk about their experiences, and challenges, making art in Milwaukee.