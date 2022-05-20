© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ex Fabula
Real Stories MKE
Airs Sundays at 7 p.m.
Hosted by Ex Fabula
    Mental Health
    Ex Fabula
    In this episode, we’re highlighting stories about mental wellness as part of Ex Fabula’s work to deepen the narrative around depression and mental health. Thanks to the brave storytellers Andrea Ruffier, Cate Miller and Corey Fells.
    Speaking Up
    Ex Fabula
    As a storytelling organization, Ex Fabula believes that when more individuals speak up, we can all learn from each other and grow in understanding. This episode explores the act of speaking up and its consequences via three stories from Amanda Panciera, Margaret Henningsen, and Kerri Grote.
    Serious Play
    Ex Fabula
    In 2019, Ex Fabula collaborated with Milwaukee Art Museum on a Slam connected with their exhibit “Serious Play: Design in MidCentury America.” This episode features 3 stories from that Slam, told by Sarah Carter, Mel Miskimen, and De’Shawn Ewing.
    Eutopia
    Ex Fabula
    While utopia literally means “no place”, eutopia means “good place”. This episode features stories from our November 4, 2021 Slam, when Leah Anderson, Murali Vedula, Nubian Star, and Kelly Shafer were among the community members sharing personal stories about eutopia.
    Death
    Ex Fabula
    Death isn’t always easy to talk about, but our approaches to death and dying say so much about who we are.
    Names
    Ex Fabula
    Our names are so personal. They can be ways to show affection and even give us insight into culture and history. This episode includes stories about names from Eno Meier, Julie Hoppe, and Clayborn Benson.
    Love Hurts
    Ex Fabula
    Even when two people are in love, it’s not always enough to get and stay married. In this episode, Iuscely Flores and Molly Snyder share stories that explore the messiness that happens when love and other institutions collide.
    Culture
    Ex Fabula
    Some people see their culture and heritage reflected everywhere around them; others have had to work a little harder to discover, embrace, and celebrate their culture.
    Driving
    Ex Fabula
    Driving can be and often is an entirely mundane activity; occasionally, however, driving is an adventure or even a rite of passage.
    Connection
    Ex Fabula
    This week explores connection; what it means to feel connected to a community or face the loss of that support.
Ex Fabula
The hosts of "Real Stories MKE" are Joel Dresang and Kim Shine.
