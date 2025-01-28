Economy & Business

-
Starbucks is trying to fix falling sales by changing its vibe back to coffee-house roots. The new CEO says parts of the plan, like free non-dairy milk, are helping bring people back.
Through an email blast, federal workers were given the opportunity to resign from their jobs before Feb. 6 and retain full pay and benefits through Sept. 30.
We at Planet Money are constantly reading the work of economists and other social scientists to glean ideas, evidence and insights about the economy, and, more generally, the confusing world around us. Welcome to the inaugural installment of the Planet Money Econ Roundup!
Bessent won Senate confirmation with the support of more than two dozen Democrats.
Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek became the most downloaded free app in the U.S. Apple store on Monday, replacing ChatGPT. That's rattling U.S. tech companies.
The industries most represented among the group include marketing and PR, charities and nonprofits, and technology.
Musk's comments came two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day and right after he was criticized for making what many viewers interpreted as a Nazi salute during an inauguration speech.
The Chinese AI company may be about to burst Silicon Valley's bubble.
The White House is working on a plan to have Oracle and other U.S. investors take a majority stake in TikTok, sources tell NPR.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Kenneth Smith Ramos, Mexico's former USMCA chief negotiator, about the impact of the tariffs that President Trump has threatened against Mexico and Canada.
President Trump's pitch to stop taxing tips is popular with everyone -- except for economists.
The aim is to place oversight control in the hands of American software company Oracle and other investors. Under federal law, TikTok must split apart from China, or face a nationwide ban.