What’s next after a job deploying 4.2 billion diaper emails a year

Ben Ivers was four years old when he cut up some carrots and tried to sell them from a table in front of his house at the far end of the cul de sac. Fast forward a few decades and Ben is having much greater success selling marketing automation software. After a decade working at three companies in the industry, Ben co-founded Tenon, an Indianapolis company that helps teams collaborate on marketing campaigns and integrate with sales and customer service.

