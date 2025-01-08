Arts & Culture

-
The California wildfires are burning in the middle of what's usually a busy awards season in Hollywood, home to many celebrities.
The 39th president spoke with Terry Gross in 1995, 2001 and 2005 about poetry, Sept. 11 and his concerns about how intertwined politics and religion had become. Carter died on Dec. 29 at age 100.
Seven Los Angeles landmarks and how they're affected by the fires raging across the region.
NPR's Rachel Martin asks people in Washington Square Park in New York City to answer questions from the Wild Card deck.
Now that most Christmas songs and albums have been packed away into the proverbial attic, the pop landscape of the new year is coming into focus.
Swinton plays a woman dying of cancer in Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door. "A life spent considering how we're going to spend our end is not wasted time," Swinton says.
2025 will be the last time you can buy Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies. They join the ranks of many other discontinued flavors — RIP Mango Cremes with Nutrifusion and cheesy Golden Yangles.
The fires raging across Los Angeles are putting some cultural institutions in danger.
What do you say to people when they ask you why you aren't drinking? How do you get your friends to hang out in places other than bars? We tackle the social conundrums of sober socializing.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emma Knight about debut novel, The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus, which takes on the subjects of motherhood, female friendship and first love.
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with retired U.S. District Chief Judge Gerald Rosen about his book Grand Bargain: The Inside Story of Detroit's Dramatic Journey from Bankruptcy to Rebirth.
There is a lot of TV on deck in the new year – including multiple medical dramas, a violent Netflix drama about Utah settlers in the 1850s, plus, cop shows, Westerns and documentaries.