2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD review

Small, or what we used to call subcompact, crossovers is one of the market’s most active segments, mainly because it’s what most people can afford.

All the brands have been introducing, or refurbishing, their small crossovers the past couple years. Included in that are the likes of Chevrolet’s Trailblazer and Trax, Subaru’s CrossTrek and this week’s tested Nissan Kicks SR AWD. That’s the top of three trim levels for the Kicks, which was redesigned into a more muscular looking crossover for 2025.

For 2026 it upgrades a bit, so as not to fall behind its competitors who keep raising the bar.

1 of 9 — kicks angle.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD exterior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 9 — kicks overall.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 9 — kicks left front.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 9 — kicks nose.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 9 — kicks profile.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 9 — kicks right rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 9 — kicks left rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 9 — kicks rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 9 of 9 — kicks hatch.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

This 2026 model now has dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver’s instrument panel and the infotainment screen. Both are merged into a solid screen across the dash and is standard now on all three trims, the S, SV, and the tested SR.

Likewise, the system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For 2026, a Cold Weather Package also is available across the lineup for $300 and adds the popular features of heated front seats, heated mirrors and rear floor heat ducts. Previously, these features were part of a pricier package including less necessary features. Thankfully, it was on the tested Kicks as it was much needed after our first snowfall and the sub-freezing days that followed.

Like last year’s model, this cute baby ute, er crossover, came in a special two-tone paint scheme. This was a bright Arctic Ice Blue with gloss black roof. The two-tone adds $800 to the price tag, but certainly made this Kicks stand out among all the gray vehicles, so I’d spring for it.

Nissan had muscled up the Kicks for last year’s relaunch. It looks more macho with a squared off exterior and bigger (all brands are doing this) squarer nose while emphasizing the wheel wells with black cladding.

Doubt many folks will be taking it deep into the brush, but in case you plan to, Nissan has raised ground clearance to 8.4 inches.

This is, however, a fine daily commuter for small families, a couple adults and small kids, although we previously fit five adults in for a short haul and all were comfy enough. Kicks’ interior grew slightly as it’s now 2 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than the previous generation model. There’s good cargo space behind that rear seat, but no one will expect you to help them move furniture to their next apartment.

A boost of horsepower has helped Kicks performance, but it and the AWD lead to more modest fuel economy. Nissan upped the power to 141 horses and 140 pound-feet of torque by dropping in a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder as opposed to the 1.6-liter I4 in the previous model. The gain of 19 ponies is noticeable as Kicks feels more competent when hustling away from a stoplight or down a freeway entry ramp. Four drive modes are available via a console toggle and include a Sport and Snow setting, one for added acceleration, the other for better traction in snow.

Two downsides for the new engine though, one being engine growl as it works to hit freeway speeds. Note that Nissan sticks with its smooth Xtronic CVT as opposed to a standard automatic transmission. That generally helps fuel economy, but can add to powertrain noise, which it does here.

Gas consumption also isn’t a strong point for the AWD models.

I’d managed 26.3 mpg in my drive of the 2025 model, but just 25.0 mpg this time, in mostly city driving. With the earlier engine and no AWD I’d managed 31.7 mpg. My right foot may be getting heavier, but I suspect the AWD coupled with freezing temps and snow sucked down mileage this time. The EPA rates the AWD Kicks at 27 mpg city and 34 highway.

Kicks’ handling remains quick and easy while traction improves with the AWD. Ride, though, remains a bit firm at times. Part of that could be the 19-inch tires and wheels here compared with 18-inch standard tires. Most automotive websites suggest sticking with the 18-inchers for a better ride.

Considering the larger 19-inch alloy wheels alone add $620 to the sticker, the 18-inchers seem the way to go.

1 of 2 — kicks interior.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — kicks dash.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

While the exterior’s restyling is what one notices first, the interior’s new look and quality feel shows Nissan is matching the likes of Mazda, Hyundai, and Chevy who are working much harder on this than many brands.

The tester featured a black interior but with red over gray stitching on the seats, doors, and dash, plus a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching. Seats include red and black cloth cushions with fake leather trim. Plus, and this is a big deal, Nissan upgrades to Zero Gravity seats that once were just for front seat passengers, but now are standard in the second row too. These are extremely comfortable with good back and thigh support, much better than in most entry-level vehicles.

While there is some gloss black trim around the dash’s air ducts, the door’s armrest panels are a textured black, as is the console’s top, eliminating nasty reflections on sunny days. The dash face also has a patterned soft material across it that both looks great and helps quiet the interior a bit.

Speaking of which, there’s still some road noise from underneath the Kicks, but much better than previous models.

There’s also a wireless phone charger standard and just below the digital info screen, along with two USB ports. There are another couple ports for the rear seat occupants.

Interior room is good for four adults, with segment leading cargo space behind the reclining split rear seat backs for front-drive models. AWD models have a smidge less cargo room. Being entry-level the Kicks’ hatch is manual, but there’s a wiper on the rear glass.

1 of 2 — kicks sunroofs.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD sunroofs Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — kicks door panel.jpg 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

All Kicks come with Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 with a full set of safety equipment, plus adaptive cruise control. This SR model also includes ProPilot Assist, a semi-autonomous driving system. A 360-degree monitor also is standard on all models, a rarity at this price point.

Sound was excellent in the tester because it added the pricy ($1,600) Premium Package that includes a 10-speaker Bose sound system with speakers built into the front headrests. The package also adds a panoramic sunroof with power shade and a heated steering wheel. Too bad that wheel is not in the Cold Weather package.

To keep the SR as economical as possible one could do without the tester’s illumination options, as nice as they are.

An Interior Electronics package ($400) adds a frameless auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink, lighted door pockets and other ambient lighting, while an Illumination package ($790) adds lighted kickplates and a cargo scuff plate. The panoramic headliner is illuminated for $460 and there’s an exterior ground lighting system for $590.

I’d keep the carpeted floor mats for $205 and a $95 cargo mat.

Kicks is a fine entry-level vehicle that likely will sell mostly to young folks on a tight budget. I mean the entry-level S with just front-wheel drive lists at $23,925 and you won’t find much for less. Add AWD for $1,500.

The mid-level SV model with some additional equipment lists at $25,665 for FWD and $27,315 for AWD.

Our tester with AWD listed at $29,655 with delivery and that’s still a bargain considering how well equipped it is. A front-drive model lists at $28,155. Due to the addition of 10 options, the SR’s price tag grew to $35, 515, but without all those doodads a Kicks SR could be snagged for about $31,000, even with the nicer paint job.

Note these are assembled in Mexico, so could be impacted by tariffs. On the plus side, Kicks gets a top safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and also comes with a 5-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

FAST STATS: 2026 Nissan Kicks SR AWD

Hits: Cute two-tone small crossover, quick handling, decent acceleration, and AWD. Roomy interior for four, plus heated front seats, heated flat-bottom wheel, big dual screens, panoramic sunroof, and 10-speaker Bose sound system. Good safety features like blind-spot warning, emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, plus ProPilot Assist, smart cruise, and comfy Zero Gravity seats front and rear.

Misses: Ride can be a bit firm, and engine groan is pretty loud under heavy acceleration.

Made in: Mexico

Engine: 2.0-liter I4, 141 hp/140 torque

Transmission: Xtronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,063 lbs.

Wheelbase: 104.6 in.

Length: 171.9 in.

Cargo: 24-50 cu.ft.

MPG: 27/34

MPG: 25.0 (tested)

Base Price: $29,655 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

Premium pkg. (Bose audio w/10 speakers, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, $1,600

Cold weather pkg. (heated mirrors, heated front seats, rear seat floor heat ducts), $300

Interior electronics pkg. (ambient lighting, frameless auto-dimming mirror w/HomeLink, door pocket light), $400

Illumination pkg. (illuminated kickplates, cargo scuff plate), $790

2-tone premium paint, $800

Cargo mat, $95

Carpeted floor mats, $205

Exterior ground lighting w/logo, $590

Panoramic headliner illumination, $460

19-inch alloy wheels, $620

Test vehicle: $35,515

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com