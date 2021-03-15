-
On a full charge the Pacifica has roughly a 500-mile range combining electric charge and gas. The EPA says to expect 82 mpe with electric power mixed with gas and 30 mpg solely with gas.
The 2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line Premium combines good power and handling, AWD and massive cargo room.
A task force of more than 40 law enforcement agencies in southeastern Wisconsin has begun one of its occasional missions to crack down on impaired driving.
Surprises tend to hang out at the low end of the automotive market, where expectations may be lower because, well, prices are lower.That continues to be…
A few years back I tested Volvo’s smallish mid-size crossover, the XC60, and was swept clean out of my cross-trainers.At the time, most crossovers were…
To some off-roaders Toyota’s Land Cruiser ranks right up there with Jeep’s Wrangler as an icon, the ultimate all-star of mucking around in mud and…
Updated 12:03 p.m. CSTFoxconn and Fisker, a California-based electric vehicle company rebooted after a bankruptcy, announced they've signed a memorandum…
It’s possible that the current new generation of drivers will never know how much fun it is to pilot a car. Sad!Crossovers and trucks are so big, so…
While 2021 seems relatively fresh, and few of us want to reflect on the stinker that was 2020, this is traditionally when I do just that. I consider the…
Honda’s Accord hybrid is consistent, consistently good, just like the internal combustion version.I suppose if you refined most products, constantly…