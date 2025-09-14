2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD review

For those of us not hauling around large families regularly, say 6-8 people, a compact SUV, crossover or sedan certainly will do the job.

This week’s tester, the Genesis GV70, was a right-sized luxury SUV for retirees, or small families possessing extra spending cash and high-end sensibilities.

I’ve raved about the GV70, its siblings and its Electrified version the past few years. The 2026 update further stokes my enthusiasm. With its slight improvements, this GV70 proves Genesis has been steering the right path with its gas-powered SUVs.

Note I’m not mentioning the GV70 Electrified here as US production of that model has been paused. No surprise, the EV market has had the brakes applied by slowing demand further exacerbated recently by the cancelation of the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Still, GV70 is a perfect fit for folks wanting stellar design inside and out, plus beaucoup power, responsive handling and firm ride yet luxury oozes from every interior seam.

While the powerful 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 will punch out 375 horses and oodles of torque comfort is just as vital to this SUV’s raison d’etre.

1 of 4 — gv70 profile.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — gv70 overall.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — gv70 nose.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — gv70 left rear.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Sure, the handling is responsive and almost race car tight in both Sport and Sport+ drive modes. That too can firm the suspension, but let’s get real, with Midwest roads being what they are, Comfort is likely the setting to be employed about 90% of the time. Five drive modes are engaged via a console toggle and three new Terrain modes, for snow, mud, and sand also can be dialed in there now. AWD is standard on all six trim levels.

On Comfort the ride is well-controlled and dampened so that handling still feels sporty, but ride is, well, comfortable. No jolts, no bounce. In fact, ride here is more pleasant than a few full-size SUVs tested recently.

Plus this leather-lined luxury interior will calm and cushion your sciatic nerves sufficiently to make a long drive seem short, or at least shorter.

The tester was a new color, Mauna Red, basically what we used to call Candy Apple Red. It’s beautiful, and just $650 extra. Not bad considering some luxury makes are now charging up to $6,500 for a sparkling metallic paint job, or even a dull matte gray finish. Genesis sticks with its twin bar head and taillights, but updates the GV70’s grille, big like most other SUVs.

Styling remains consistent inside with oval door control panels and an oval dash gauge surround. Seats are quilted dark red Nappa leather, and door panels feature black leather over the red leather panels below. GV70’s dash is black leather mostly with red stitching and the trim is a diamond-patterned carbon fiber on the console and doors, which looks pretty spectacular on a sunny day.

1 of 3 — gv70 dash.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD dash Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — gv70 interior.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — gv70 interior2.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Other trim is satin chrome, such as the door releases and that oval control panel with Bang & Olufsen speakers. That B&O system sounds great by the way.

The dual display screens measure 27 inches, so simple to see and use. There’s an info touchscreen plus a redundant knob near the front of the console. Just back of that is the rotary automatic transmission knob, which is scalloped so you can feel the difference between the two. Yet they can still confuse when in a hurry to shift. A smaller knob for the info screen would help reduce that confusion.

Genesis continues to create extremely comfortable seats and these are powered. The driver’s seat also includes a lower cushion extension to increase comfort for drivers with long legs. Front seats are heated and cooled, while row 2 seats are heated and there are separate climate controls for that back seat. Legroom can be tight back there if front passengers are more than average sized, but generally not a big problem.

Oh, and naturally the interior is super quiet, often blocking out all engine and exterior road noise. Great for conversing with your family and friends, or when answering cell phone calls.

Other interior pluses include a heated steering wheel, and a wireless phone charger at the rear of the console just before the covered storage box. The steering wheel also is flat-bottomed and a power tilt/telescope model.

Overhead, yes a panoramic sunroof along with a soft black suede headliner, helping to further quiet the interior.

Safety bits? Sure, all the usuals from lane-keeping to forward collision avoidance and driver attention warning. There’s a self-parking feature here although I did not use it.

The GV70 also will tow a bit, rated at 3,500 pounds and storage under the power rear hatch is generous at 28.9 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 56.9 cubic feet with that split seat folded down.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD cargo

Gas mileage is nothing special with the GV70, but then it does lean toward performance. I got 19.1 mpg while the EPA (still around I think) rates it at 18 mpg city and 25 highway. I would expect a little better.

For the record this SUV is made in Montgomery, Alabama, so may be less affected by tariffs as they kick in. But much of its content is from South Korea, so that could impact future pricing if tariffs stay put.

Speaking of which, the tested top-end 3.5T Sport Prestige model lists at a luxury-oriented $71,590 and with just the paint and a key card added pushed it to $72,225.

Folks longing for great styling at a lower price, may wish to consider the base 2.5T versions. Those feature a 300-horse 2.5-liter turbo that still will move this compact SUV to highway speeds in good order but is easier on gas. The base starts at $49,480 with three other 2.5T trims going for between $53,380 (Select), $57,930 (Advanced) to $61,290 Sport Prestige.

If one must have the bigger V6 the 3.5T Sport Advanced starts at $65,910.

At present there is no hybrid GV70 and as mentioned above, the Electrified version is on hold for now, but is expected to return.

FAST STATS: 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD

Hits: Stellar looks inside and out, excellent power, sporty handling, 5 drive modes, 3 terrain modes, and AWD. Super quiet interior, with well-shaped heated/cooled front seats, heated wheel, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, B&O stereo, full load of safety equipment, carbon fiber trim, large dual screens and flat-bottom power tilt/telescope steering wheel.

Misses: Rear seat short of legroom, round shifter dial same shape as info screen adjustment dial and too close to it, plus top-end trim is expensive.

Made in: Montgomery, Ala.

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, 375 hp/391 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,643 lbs.

Wheelbase: 113.2 in.

Length: 185.6 in.

Cargo: 28.9.-56.9 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 18/25

MPG: 19.1 (tested)

Base Price: $71,590 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $68,446

Major Options:

Mauna Red paint, $650

NFC key card, $30

Test vehicle: $72,225

Sources: Genesis, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage