2025 Lincoln Navigator review

Luxury SUV makers are taking one-upsmanship to extremes and at least for now the edge goes to Lincoln.

How so?

The new Navigator L Black Label features what Lincoln calls the Rejuvenate relaxation system, which makes 360-degree overhead view cameras seem antique and simple massaging seats as outdated as a dial-up modem.

More on the super-luxurious three-row SUV in a moment; hang on while we Rejuvenate together.

This system, only operable with the truck running and in park, reclines the driver’s seat, activates the massaging feature, and turns the 4-foot-wide dual digital screens into a theater of natural wonders. It assumes you’re tired and need a five- or 10-minute snooze or relaxation session.

It’s a great feature for a long trip if there’s a convenient rest stop to pull into and park.

After the info screen-initiated Rejuvenate session begins, the driver can select Waterfall, Random Raindrop or Aurora Borealis videos for the screen while a sultry-voiced woman suggests it’s time to relax and soothingly tells the driver to breathe deeply and unwind.

An older friend suggested the tone was more suggestive than relaxing, but it’s possible he’s an outlier.

Note the front passenger and middle row occupants, while not getting the full effect, can also put their seats on a massage mode, even when the car is in motion. The driver too for that matter.

For buyers not enthused about actually driving on a long trip Lincoln also offers Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free cruise control, which works great. I used it on a drive home from Madison and it was flawless.

Yet if you’re a driver, there’s plenty to like in this premier edition Black Label trim.

That starts with a smooth yet aggressively powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 mated to a silky 10-speed automatic transmission. The powerplant delivers 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, but you’ll likely rarely hear it. Sound deadening in Navigator is primo and the power delivery on par with the silkiest luxury vehicles on offer.

Ride is quite smooth too as one might expect in the Navigator L with its 131.5-inch wheelbase. That’s a full 9 inches longer wheelbase than the standard Navigator I tested three years ago. Overall, the L is a foot longer than the standard model, delivering 20% more cargo space too.

My family took this on a road trip to see Forevertron (wild industrial sculpture garden) just north of Sauk City and then cruised to House on the Rock near Spring Green. For non-Wisconsinites the House is the Eiffel Tower of Wisconsin in that any Wisconsinite must see it at least once. Now we have.

The point is that five of us could not have been more comfortable. Even the third row is roomy enough for my 5-foot-10, 16-year-old grandson, and the rear seat controls for the panoramic sunroof, climate, and massaging seats are strong selling points, if you have deep enough pockets to handle the mortgage.

Vehicle handling is another matter and despite the Navigator’s considerable girth (6,044 pounds) and length (221.9 inches) was easy to control and corral within a lane’s lines. Steering effort is moderate and there are six drive modes with only Excite firming the steering, which isn’t needed. Excite also boosts acceleration, but it’s likely the Slippery or other snow or off-road modes might be of more useful. AWD is standard.

Behind the third row there’s still 37.4 cubic feet of cargo room and if one has a boat or trailer to haul, the Navigator L will pull a considerable 8,700 pounds.

1 of 8 — navigator interior.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 8 — navigator running board.jpg 3 of 8 — navigator row3.jpg 4 of 8 — navigator seats.jpg 5 of 8 — navigator row2 n sunroof.jpg 6 of 8 — navigator wheel.jpg 7 of 8 — navigator tail.jpg 8 of 8 — navigator tailgate.jpg

Yet it’s the snazzy and luxurious interior that could close most sales.

Beyond Rejuvenate and the massaging and heated/cooled seats and heated steering wheel are all sorts of goodies. That starts with an oval steering wheel that creates more legroom below and keeps the steering wheel’s upper rim from obstructing forward views. Oval may be a new trend, replacing strictly flat-bottom wheels.

Seats in the Chroma Caviar Dark Gray Metallic Navigator were a supple gray quilted leather with more leather padding on the door panels and a matte black dash top that quashes dash reflections on sunny days.

Dash trim was genuine wood, black here with a speckled finish that looked fine, but would keep an OCD driver or passenger wanting to wipe the surface constantly to clean off those specks.

Seats are well shaped and include a bevy of adjustment buttons on the lower cushion’s side nearest the doors. That activates the big 12-inch info screen, below that 48-inch digital monster atop the dash. It allows a driver or the passengers to see what part of their seat they are adjusting and what sort of massage they prefer.

Remember, both row 1 and 2 are massaged, with row 2 being captain’s chairs. If you opt for a bench instead the Navigato will seat 8.

I found driving the Navigator much simpler than using its screens and especially want to call out two functions, the air vents and exterior power mirror/tilt wheel functions.

First, the air vents are stationary, solid, do NOT move. Oh, there is a way, several screens in, to adjust the air flow, individually for the four dash vents. One blows the air straight out, the other blows it to the sides. My issue was that both seemed to blow directly on my hands when they were at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel. That’s frozen tundra cold with the A/C running full bore.

This needs manually adjusted air vents as a driver in particular often needs to aim the air slightly away from hands and more at the body, face, or side window. Easy fix for Lincoln!

The other will take more work as the power mirrors and power tilt/telescope wheel and gas/brake pedal adjustments are all handled via a menu accessed via buttons on either side of the steering wheel hub. This was frustrating and definitely something that should only be attempted while the SUV is parked. Buttons on the driver’s door armrest are much easier to find and adjust for a driver. Likewise a knob on the steering column’s side is best for power wheel adjustment. Period!

With all that digital screen control in mind, there are 25 screen apps, so a bit much to adjust via the screen, again which should only be attempted while parked.

Overhead Navigator features a panoramic sunroof and shade, and the front portion will open to admit fresh air. Outside there are retractable power running boards, much needed for climbing aboard. Plus there are large handles on both A-pillars to assist boarding.

In back are buttons to power down the rear seats and the second row too. In fact, once we forgot to return a second row seat to its proper spot, but as we drove away the screen alerted us. Touch a button on screen and it powers back to its proper setting. Bravo!

Likewise, the Lincoln includes all the safety equipment now expected on any vehicle, especially one starting at (wait for it) …. $122,190 including delivery. With options the tester hit $126,480, and that includes $2,000 for the gray paint job and stylish 24-inch aluminum wheels and enormous tires.

Metallic black is the only color that does not run extra for any Navigator trim level and there are only two, this top-end Black Label trim and the quite nice Reserve that lists at $105,180 with the same powertrain, just fewer niceties.

Competitors? Consider the recently tested Mercedes-Benz GLS, or Jeep Wagoneer L or Cadillac Escalade ESV. But check with your chief financial officer first.

FAST STATS: 2025 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label

Hits: Super luxurious 3-row SUV with smooth power, comfy ride, easy handling, and AWD. Plus, massaging seats rows 1 and 2, power retractable running boards, 12-inch info screen, giant sunroof, heat/cooled seats, heated oval-shaped wheel, power down rear rows seats, wireless charger, quiet interior and good safety gear. Both Rejuvenate (relaxation) and BlueCruise systems.

Misses: Solid dash air vents can’t be adjusted manually, only two settings managed through the info screen, awkward mirror/tilt wheel controls work through buttons on wheel and visuals on driver instrument panel, 25 screen apps, too much tuning and adjustment solely through info screen.

Made in: Louisville, Ky.

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, 440 hp/510 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 6,044 lbs.

Wheelbase: 131.5 in.

Length: 221.9 in.

Cargo: 37.4-121.6 cu.ft.

Tow: 8,700 lbs.

MPG: 15/22

MPG: 18.2 (tested)

Base Price: $122,190 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $114,950

Major Options:

Equipment group 801A (special edition radiant copper badge door/fender, radiant copper full jewel lit grille bar, 24-inch radiant copper aluminum wheels w/bright machined finish and P285/40R24 all-season tires), $2,995

Special paint and gray metallic 24-inch aluminum wheels w/P285/40R24 tires, $2,000

Test vehicle: $126,480

Sources: Lincoln, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage

