First Look: 2026 Genesis GV70…

Early looks at coming model year vehicles used to be a more common occurrence for auto writers, but not so much these days, unless you’re one of the big dogs at a nationally distributed car publication.

So, a peak, and short drive, in the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV this spring was an unexpected treat. Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, was rolling out its latest style-setter at the Midwest Automotive Media Association’s spring rally at Road America.

Handsome, handsome, handsome, as all Genesis models have been since their uh, “genesis” in 2015. The GV70 rolls out mid-2025 as a 2026 and there’s a lot to talk about beyond looks, but that’s a good place to start.

2026 Genesis GV70

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2026 Genesis GV70 overall

GV70’s elegant and sophisticated styling assures potential buyers that this is a top shelf SUV. There are twin-row LED headlights and a new grille pattern up front to set off the SUV’s distinctive styling. Those twin rows reinforce the twin bar headlight and taillight styling pattern that has become a Genesis styling hallmark setting it apart from other luxury makes.

Bathing this beauty in sparkling bright red metallic paint, similar to Mazda’s Soul Red and other eye-poppers now on the market, wasn’t a bad move either. Thankfully, this wasn’t gray.

1 of 4 — genesis gv70 profile.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — genesis gv70 nose.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — genesis gv70 left rear.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — genesis gv70 rear.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Looks alone are inviting enough to take some sting out of the price tag, although Genesis, like its parent brand, is known for ladling on the content while keeping pricing at, or below the competition. Same here. A base GV70 listing at $49,480 with delivery and even at the top end running but $71,590. Try pricing a Porsche Macan if you think the Genesis is a bit pricey.

While there’s no hybrid model yet, the GV70 offers two engine choices, a peppy 300-horse 2.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder, or a gutsier 375-horse 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. That twin-turbo delivers 391 pound-feet of torque, which reportedly will help the substantial ute hit 60 mph in roughly 5 seconds while boasting a top speed of 150 mph. That seems sufficient for zipping around Milwaukee area freeways.

Controlling that power is an 8-speed automatic and, naturally, AWD is standard. Note too that an Electrified GV80 also is available.

Now, I only got about 15 minutes to rip around Road America’s back roads, but steering seemed precise and responsive and the ride was excellent. Both steering and suspension have been favorably tweaked for 2026. In fact, the Genesis includes an electronically controlled suspension system with something it calls Road Preview whereby its sensors look ahead of the SUV to see what bumps and potholes are coming to prepare the suspension to adjust for maximum occupant comfort. Smart!

Sadly, I wasn’t able to take the GV70 on the racetrack, but with its snappy acceleration I’m sure that would have had been fun.

1 of 2 — genesis gv70 interior.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — genesis gv70 door panel.jpg 2026 Genesis GV70 door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yet, anyone can enjoy the plush Genesis interior, here swathed in quilted red leather which carried over to the doors and lower portion of the beautifully styled dash. New, there is a 27-inch digital display with both the driver’s instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen spread above the satin-chrome trimmed oval control panel including climate and other buttons. Those are touchables and worked fine, but I can’t wait to spend a week with these to see how convenient they feel and perform during everyday driving.

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and a flat-bottom design to aid legroom and deliver a sportier appearance.

Standard on this model was a HUD system, plus there’s a gnarled glass shift dial on the console and panoramic sunroof overhead. Luxury expectations also met by a Bang & Olufsen stereo being standard.

One final note, Genesis includes a free 3-year maintenance package for oil changes and such. Bravo!

That’s the first look with more observations coming in a future review. But my initial impression? GV70 will be a primo luxury mid-size SUV for the money. It’s already a winner in looks. #mama25sr

Editor’s note: I’ve been laid up with a broken leg for a couple months, so have filled some of my weekly columns with reports on new vehicles driven briefly at our MAMA spring rally. Regular reviews will return as soon as I’m cleared to drive. Thanks for your understanding.