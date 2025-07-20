MAMA Spring New Car Rally: Crossovers from three market segments + a new Mini

Crossovers have mostly replaced sedans as the vehicle of choice for families, with SUVs and pickups also doing their part to displace sedans.

We got an early peek at a few that we could also take short hops in at the Midwest autowriters’ annual spring rally at Road America.

Three stood out, representing the hybrid market, the low-end luxury world and the high-end luxury performance segment. Plus, we eye-balled the new Mini Cooper coupe and its convertible cousin.

2025 Subaru Forester hybrid

1 of 4 — forester left front.jpg 2025 Subaru Forester hybrid left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — forester nose.jpg 2025 Subaru Forester hybrid nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — forester profile.jpg 2025 Subaru Forester hybrid profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — forester left rear.jpg 2025 Subaru Forester hybrid left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Finally, finally, finally, the outdoorsy, hiker-friendly, dog-loving brand, Subaru, has a hybrid. Way overdue but equipping the popular Forester crossover with two electric motors blended with its 2.5-liter Boxer 4-cylinder engine is a win.

This combo operates extremely smoothly and makes the Forester extremely quiet inside. Helping that is thicker glass and more sound-deadening material too, giving this new Forester a much more finished and higher-end feel.

Combined fuel economy is 35 mpg, not quite as high as a few competing hybrids, but the smoothness of delivery for its 194 horsepower makes the Forester stand out. Subaru says it re-engineered the entire engine and hybrid system, not using technology from other automakers. This system works with Subaru’s unique AWD system to measure acceleration, braking and cornering for the best traction and power applications.

While folks with EVs are still worrying about range, Subaru happily notes the Forester has a 581-mile range due to its improved gas mileage. Plus, there’s still 8.7-inches of ground clearance if you take it off road.

Inside, Subaru is using animal-free materials, so no critters are harmed in covering the seats, etc. Otherwise, there’s still Subaru’s large vertical screen mid-dash, its EyeSight safety system, plus eight airbags. Forester merits the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety top safety pick.

A hands-free rear hatch is standard now too, just wave a foot to trigger the sensors.

Pricing? Still low-ball compared to so many other small SUVs and crossovers with a list price of $38,015 including delivery. There are four trims and pricing runs up to $44,715. Expect a more off-road ready version, the Wilderness, next model year.

2025 Acura ADX

1 of 5 — adx left front.jpg 2025 Acura ADX left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — adx profile.jpg 2025 Acura ADX profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — adx left rear.jpg 2025 Acura ADX left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — adx door panel.jpg 2025 Acura ADX door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — adx interior.jpg 2025 Acura ADX interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Acura’s new small crossover, the ADX creeps into the market at a low-ball $35,000 price tag for a front-drive version and $37,000 for the AWD model. Yet it still looks and feels more luxurious than that price might indicate.

For the record, it’s built on the Honda HR-V platform, but boasts a horsier 1.5-liter VTEC turbocharged I4 from the Integra that generates 190 horsepower, vs. about 150 for its Honda cousin. Both are hooked up to a CVT, continuously variable transmission that aids efficiency vs. power. EPA estimates are 28 mpg combined. Still, 40 more horses count for something.

Ultimately, the ADX is an entry-level luxury crossover, but can be equipped in A-Spec or A-Spec trim to gain the more upscale features a buyer today may demand or expect, such as a panoramic sunroof or a 15-speaker Band & Olufsen audio system. Both come standard on the Advance model that starts at $44,000 with AWD. All versions come with five drive modes, a plus for those of us in the snowy regions.

Inside, the base model has leather trimmed heated seats while the Advance has full-on leather and heated and cooled seats up front. A wireless phone charger is standard on all trims and there’s built-in Google so you can ask the Assistant to control the heat, cool, or find a radio station.

So far, no hybrid model here.

2025 BMW X3 M50

1 of 5 — x3 left front.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50 left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — x3 nose.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50 nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — x3 right rear.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50 right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — x3 door panel.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50 door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — x3 interior.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50 interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

There’s a bit leap up to the BMW X3, which comes in two trims, both with good power, which one expects from BMW.

The base X3 M30 lists at $51,125 with delivery and the X3 M50 performance model that we got to test briefly starts at $65,875. One might ask, what’s the difference?

Well, the M30 version packs a peppy 255-horse 2.0-liter twin turbo while the pricier M50 beefs everything up and drops in a 393-horse turbocharged I6. The bigger powerplant delivers 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, says BMW. Both use an 8-speed automatic transmission, and come standard with AWD, or Xdrive as BMW likes to call it. Both also are aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to smooth out restarts. For the record, an iX3 electric version is in the works.

The X3 is a full redesign from the previous model, which I’ve praised. It’s slightly larger with some new styling, including the giant lighted twin kidney grille.

This looks and sounds like a serious performance SUV, as in fast performance. The engine sounds pretty racy, but there’s a sound augmentation system to up the ante for growl and grumble. Four exhaust pipes aid the chorus.

On the more practical side is the Parking Assistant Professional Program that can be programmed to self-park the X3 in a designated parking spot you’ve chosen.

Inside naturally is all leather, orange and gray in the tested vehicle, so some flash there. Plus, the nearly 15-inch touchscreen is curved for better driver viewing and there’s a flat-bottom steering wheel too. Seats are plush feeling and comfy on this one but should be at this price.

2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works

1 of 5 — mini nose.jpg 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — mini right rear.jpg 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — minis 2.jpg 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — mini interior.jpg 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — mini speedo.jpg 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works speed gauge Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Minis were due for an update and while the casual observer won’t notice much from the outside, there’s a new round digital info screen and more for those climbing inside.

Let’s start outside though, so you can try to identify a new 2025 model. That’s most easily done by checking out the tail. LED taillights are now triangular while the oval headlights have a horizontal bar daytime running light to set it apart. Other tweaks are minor.

Mini continues to come in standard and S 2-door hardtop models, starting at basically $30k with the more powerful S model listing at about $33,000. We got to drive the John Cooper Works hardtop model and that bumps the power up even more while providing some extra trim touches.

The JCW models kick out 228 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, pretty monstrous for a 2.0-liter twin turbo I4 in a tiny car. Wheelbase is still 98.2 inches. But of course this handles like a sport-performance-oriented dream. What fun!

By comparison an S model features 201 horsepower with a 221-torque rating and the base model just 161 hp. Yawn!

There’s no manual transmission anymore, just a 7-speed automatic controlled via a toggle on the dash. Gone too is the round steering column gauge. Instead, all Minis now include a HUD (head-up display) and the round speedometer mid dash is now a nearly 10-inch digital touchscreen, so a little easier to use.

Goodies on the white and red JCW we drove included red seat stitching but note this is fake leather as Mini has abandoned animal-based materials inside, plus the dash is made of 90% recycled material. JCW models also add remote start, sport seats and Chili Red accents outside, such as mirrors and racing stripes on the hood.

How much extra for the JCW? It lists at $39,975, and a convertible also is available listing at $43,700. Since it was pouring rain during our MAMA rally, we only looked at the drop-top. Let’s hope we can test one later this summer.

News brief: The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show sponsored by ADAMM (Automotive Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee is leaving downtown and moving to May at Wisconsin State Fair Park. It will be an indoor/outdoor show May 14-17 and include a classic car show.

Coming up: A first look at the 2026 Genesis GV70.

#mama25sr