A recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum studied the barriers to building a more diverse teacher workforce. WUWM hosted a roundtable conversation with four diverse Milwaukee educators to talk about their experiences.
Gift boxes sales are up because of the pandemic, and that includes a booming market for gift boxes featuring Black-made products — partly due to recent pushes for racial justice.
Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Gov. Tony Evers' decision Tuesday to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 or older starting April 5 will mean 100,000s of additional Milwaukee County residents will qualify for a shot. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson predicts the city of Milwaukee will be able to handle the additional demand for vaccine.
Stimulus Relief, Incarceration, Legalizing Marijuana: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your QuestionsThere's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics — from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. To unpack some of these issues, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes answers your questions.
In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has eliminated the state's mask mandate. The court decided Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
Despite previous plans to open eligibility on May 1, Governor Tony Evers has announced any Wisconsinite 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.
On the latest installment of our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That?, host Kathleen Gallagher speaks with Chris Salm about how he went from working at several large food companies to commercializing research out of UW-Madison.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May.
Historical Fiction Novel 'Send For Me' Brings To Life The Letters Of Jewish Woman Trapped In Nazi GermanySend for Me: A Novel uses the real letters of Wisconsin-based author Lauren Fox's great-grandmother to show the life of a Jewish woman trapped in Nazi Germany after her daughter was able to escape.