Sam joined WUWM in 2023 as a producer for Lake Effect. Before joining Lake Effect, he was a reporter with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and a producer for Bridge the City Podcast and Real Stories MKE.

When Sam moved to Milwaukee in 2017, he thought he wanted to be a high school social studies teacher. However, he quickly gravitated toward journalism through local podcasting to learn more about his new hometown. After stepping away from the mic and doing written reporting for over three years, he is excited to return to audio storytelling.

In his free time, Sam enjoys gardening and appreciating Giannis’ euro step.