Vacant lots are a blank canvas: Finding opportunity in Milwaukee

Imagine a vacant lot. Do you see overgrown weeds, or maybe stray trash?

On these sites, Antoine Carter sees opportunity.

Carter has a long career in leaving things better than he found them. He started by turning vacant lots into community gardens, then helped turn dozens of blank building walls into murals. Carter is currently the director of philanthropy at the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation.

Now, Carter is featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine for his plan to build apartment buildings on vacant lots near Milwaukee’s Moody Park. He talks about the plans and his commitment to rebirth.

