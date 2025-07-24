© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Vacant lots are a blank canvas: Finding opportunity in Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:10 PM CDT
Antoine Carter poses in studio with a WUWM "stand with the facts" sticker
Sam Woods
/
WUWM
Antoine Carter: gardener, philanthropist, dreamer.

Imagine a vacant lot. Do you see overgrown weeds, or maybe stray trash?

On these sites, Antoine Carter sees opportunity.

Carter has a long career in leaving things better than he found them. He started by turning vacant lots into community gardens, then helped turn dozens of blank building walls into murals. Carter is currently the director of philanthropy at the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation.

Now, Carter is featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine for his plan to build apartment buildings on vacant lots near Milwaukee’s Moody Park. He talks about the plans and his commitment to rebirth.

Arts & Culture WUWMLake Effectcommunity gardenMilwaukee Public Libraryvisual arts
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods
