visual arts

We tend to think of embassies and consulates as places where diplomacy happens. While they are that, they are also cultural ambassadors for the arts of…
Friday is January Gallery Night. It's a time when museums and gallery spaces around the city showcase mainly local and regional artists — but also…
This weekend, the Pitch Project Gallery in Walker's Point is putting the book front and center, as both an object and an art form.The Pitch Project Artist…
An election season often brings to the fore the issues that divide the country, but a Milwaukee organization - while not taking on politics directly - is…
Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy once said, "Everything in the White House must have a reason for being there." So we looked behind the scenes to learn how art is chosen for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Most people who consider themselves film buffs have seen or at least know of the classic silent films, Metropolis and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. But the…
It wasn’t too long after the Milwaukee Art Museum opened its renovated galleries a year ago that then director Dan Keegan announced his retirement. The…
It’s been a few months since Marcelle Polednik took over as the new director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. But her appointment to such a prominent role in…
After years of blood, sweat and money in service to a degree, the sad truth is that many college grads will not work in their major. At least not at…
Larry D’Attilio has done a little bit of everything. He’s been a classical musician, an aviator, and an award-winning photographer.The former Milwaukee…