UWM grad and honoree Denis Kitchen assesses the state of freedom for comic books

Denis Kitchen has played a key role in expanding the world of underground comic books as an illustrator, author, publisher and advocate for other artists.

That body of work earned him an honorary degree on Dec. 15 from UW-Milwaukee, his alma mater. Kitchen graduated in 1968 with a degree in journalism.

WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach spoke with Kitchen about his thoughts on the current state of free expression in comics.

Additionally, an exhibition of Kitchen's art is now on display at UWM's Emile H. Mathis Gallery. Please note that the gallery is closed between semesters and will reopen on Jan. 21, 2025.