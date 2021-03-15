-
Gov. Tony Evers' decision Tuesday to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 or older starting April 5 will mean 100,000s of additional Milwaukee County residents will qualify for a shot. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson predicts the city of Milwaukee will be able to handle the additional demand for vaccine.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May.
Milwaukee Public Schools families have until Thursday to decide whether their children return to classrooms four days per week, for the rest of the school year. MPS is surveying families following a school board decision to phase in face-to-face learning starting April 14. Families also have a virtual option.
The bill would have forced Evers to submit a plan for spending the money to the Legislature's budget committee and allowed committee members to block initiatives. Republicans control the committee.
Concerns about PFAS are plaguing communities around the country, including in Wisconsin. On Thursday, the DNR announced it will be delivering clean drinking water to French Island, where firefighting foam used at the La Crosse Regional Airport is impacting residents’ private wells.
The Milwaukee County Board has decided not to allow gun shows at the Sports Complex in Franklin, after all. The Board voted 13-3 Thursday to reject a proposal to revive the shows, which had been held biannually for years. The Board also voted to reduce fines for possessing 25 grams or less of marijuana to no more than $1.
State health officials say 27% of Wisconsin residents have now received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 16% have completed their vaccine series. But demand for the shot continues to outpace vaccine supply in the state.
Milwaukee County health officials say they hope vaccination efforts and continued vigilance can stem an increase in COVID-19 cases.
For a lot of people going to the barbershop, and especially a Black barbershop, is about more than just getting a haircut. It’s a place where people come together as a community, where they talk about what’s going on around town and find mentorship and support. But COVID-19 changed so much of that.
Milwaukee health officials are voicing early concern about a modest local uptick in COVID-19 cases, and a broader increase over many other parts of the U.S.