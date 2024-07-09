Woodworking is not traditionally a woman’s field — especially among women of color — but one Milwaukee native is defying the odds. Tonda Thompson is setting up shop, including her own sawmill, in the Harambee neighborhood.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone announced Wednesday that he plans to step down next year and transition to a teaching role as the UW system continues to struggle financially.
Digging deeper into what led up to the problems at MPS and what’s gone wrong with their finances.
As the Republican National Convention approaches, 15 Milwaukee high school students are being trained to welcome the attendees of the national event.
The Milwaukee School Board approved a corrective action plan and a $1.5 billion proposed budget for next school year at a special board meeting Thursday.
As climate change fuels more wildfires, last year's spate of air quality alerts led state agencies to make changes and build new partnerships in anticipation of more smoky summers.
Marquette University President Michael Lovell died Sunday in Rome after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 57.
MPS Superintendent Keith Posley resigns after tension-filled meeting amid financial report controversyMilwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley resigned early Tuesday morning, after an hours-long closed-door school board meeting. The board was facing growing calls from the community to fire Posley over late financial reports.
At UW-Milwaukee, leadership and pro-Palestinian protesters came to an agreement to remove an encampment this week. But some staff and Jewish groups have criticized how the university handled the situation.
Fourteen-year-old Acie Holland III saved the lives of 20 students and their bus driver from what could’ve been a terrible accident. The driver was in medical distress, so the 8th grader took the wheel and was able to park the bus safely.
Despite voters' approval of an MPS referendum, the district will have to make budget cuts next school year.
JoAnne Potter started college in 1969, but never finished. Now, 55 years later, she’s graduating from UWM with a bachelor’s degree.