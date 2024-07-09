© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Education

Education

WUWM’s education reporting focuses on the latest developments in Wisconsin’s educational system, from policy changes at the state and local level, to higher education institutional changes, closures and more.
While renovating a 1910 building has proven to be a bigger challenge than she anticipated, Tonda Thompson is already crafting furniture and teaching others to do so in the Harambee neighborhood where she grew up.
Susan Bence
/
WUWM
Education
Teaching confidence one table at a time: Tonda Thompson of 'She Slangs Wood'
Susan Bence
Woodworking is not traditionally a woman’s field — especially among women of color — but one Milwaukee native is defying the odds. Tonda Thompson is setting up shop, including her own sawmill, in the Harambee neighborhood.
A poster has been hung up at a bus stop in a downtown city area. The poster reads "Attention Passengers, this bus stop will not be served during the RNC." The poster also has a map of bus detours for downtown.
Nadya Kelly
/
WUWM
Education
As RNC nears, Milwaukee public transit users prepare for bus delays and detours
Nadya Kelly
Bryan Rindfleisch (center) leads a tour of the Indigenous history of Milwaukee's lakefront with Milwaukee-area teachers. Here, he speaks about Solomon Juneau's wife Josette Vieau Juneau, who played a pivotal role in founding Milwaukee.
Sam Woods
/
WUWM
Education
MKE Roots brings social studies to the city streets
Sam Woods
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee entrance and trademark logo.
wolterke
/
Adobe Stock
Education
UW-Milwaukee chancellor will step down next year, return to teaching
Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone announced Wednesday that he plans to step down next year and transition to a teaching role as the UW system continues to struggle financially.
The nine recipients of Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship.
Northwestern Mutual
/
Northwestern Mutual
Education
Northwestern Mutual scholarship helps send Milwaukee graduates to Historically Black Colleges
Teran Powell
MPS superintendent Keith Posley visits a classroom (2022).
Emily Files
/
WUWM
Education
Milwaukee columnist reflects on MPS Superintendent Keith Posley's tenure, which ended amid financial crisis
Audrey Nowakowski
Load More