UW-Milwaukee  

Host of Curious Campus and UWM Chancellor’s Report

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the following shows:  

  • Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture. Hosts: Tom Luljak, Howie Magner.  
  • UWM Chancellor’s Report, a show covering issues in higher education and what’s happening at the university. Features UWM Chancellor Mark A. Mone. Host: John Hess.   UW-Milwaukee has a unique mission as both a top-tier research university and an access institution, striving to ensure that students have equitable opportunities to earn a college degree. Learn more at uwm.edu. 