© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UWM Chancellor's Report

Planning a New Home for Health Sciences Majors at UWM

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
WUWM General Manager, David Lee (bottom right), Chancellor Mark Mone (top right), Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Health Professions & Sciences (top left) and Robin Van Harpen, Senior Vice Chancellor for Finance & Academic Affairs (bottom right)
Kari Pink
/
UW-Milwaukee
WUWM General Manager, David Lee (bottom right), Chancellor Mark Mone (top right), Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Health Professions & Sciences (top left) and Robin Van Harpen, Senior Vice Chancellor for Finance & Academic Affairs (bottom right)

At a time when Wisconsin has a growing need for health care workers, UWM is turning away applicants to their health sciences programs due to insufficient classroom and lab space. Listen as General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone talk to Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Health Professions & Sciences, and Robin Van Harpen, Senior Vice Chancellor for Finance & Academic Affairs, about plans to transform the old Columbia Hospital – now the “Northwest Quad” – into a state-of-the-art space for learning.

UWM Chancellor's Report
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  