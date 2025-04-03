Planning a New Home for Health Sciences Majors at UWM

At a time when Wisconsin has a growing need for health care workers, UWM is turning away applicants to their health sciences programs due to insufficient classroom and lab space. Listen as General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone talk to Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Health Professions & Sciences, and Robin Van Harpen, Senior Vice Chancellor for Finance & Academic Affairs, about plans to transform the old Columbia Hospital – now the “Northwest Quad” – into a state-of-the-art space for learning.