Temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees Monday, but that didn’t stop people from turning out by the thousands for a demonstration downtown. The Coalition to March on the RNC hosted a rally in Red Arrow Park in protest of the Republican National Convention.
Local and national interfaith leaders gathered for a rally to promote the We All Belong campaign in Milwaukee Sunday. The campaign aims to protect democracy and reject white Christian nationalism.
Milwaukee recently hosted the inaugural Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit. It’s aimed at promoting careers in the medical field for Black youth.
Fourteen-year-old Acie Holland III saved the lives of 20 students and their bus driver from what could’ve been a terrible accident. The driver was in medical distress, so the 8th grader took the wheel and was able to park the bus safely.
For this year’s Black Maternal Health Week, U.S. News & World Report highlighted the success of high-performing maternity care hospitals in supporting Black maternal health. Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI is one of them.
UW-Madison will host its first men of color centered event on campus, aimed at providing a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together and discuss strategies for achieving self-actualization.
From 1967 to 1968, activists in Milwaukee marched for 200 consecutive nights to end housing discrimination. More than 50 years later, historical markers commemorating the movement will be placed around the city.
Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He leaves a legacy of pastoral care and support for Black arts and culture.
WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell has been talking with Afro-Latinas from Milwaukee about exploring and celebrating their identities. In this conversation, Teran speaks with multidisciplinary artist Anamarie Edwards.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re continuing to highlight conversations with Afro-Latinas in Milwaukee. Today on Lake Effect, WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell talks with Rozalia Hernandez-Singh about her Afro-Latino identity.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday in the case of a Milwaukee Police Officer who was fired for his social media conduct after an incident with former Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.
WUWM is celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s Hispanic and Latino people during Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Afro-Latino voices in the city. WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell talks with Joan Marie Luciano Vargas about the importance of her Afro-Latina identity.