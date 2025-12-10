'Black Nativity' returns to Milwaukee for milestone 10th annual production

"Black Nativity” is the longest-running annual Black-led musical production in Milwaukee’s history. It’s a retelling of the Nativity story from the Black perspective, created by poet and playwright Langston Hughes.

The musical opens Thursday in Milwaukee. It’s a project of Black Arts MKE, which is presenting the show for its tenth year. The Milwaukee version incorporates themes of joy, hope and spiritual celebration. It also pulls from Milwaukee culture, to connect the audience to the story.

As opening day approached, rehearsals were held at the Black Arts MKE headquarters inside the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

I stopped by as the cast was running through dance sequences, led by choreographer Davien Holton. Holton says choreographing the milestone production of the show holds special significance to him.

Teran Powell Davien Holton (center) is the choreographer for the 10th annual production of "Black Nativity." He is seen here running through one of the dance sequences with the cast.

"My cousin, Christopher Gilbert choreographed this show a lot and I used to hear him talk about it, and so just being able to do this show for the 10th anniversary and also get to just honor so many people that have done it before, put my own spin on it, as I think the youngest choreographer at 23 is amazing," Holton says.

Holton is infusing multiple dance styles — including hip hop, jazz, and Afrobeats — into the show. Pretty much, Holton says, dances that will get the audience on their feet.

Actors Derrick Sanders, Alyna Williams, Nahjee Robinson and Ashley Nash shared their thoughts on why being part of the 10th anniversary production is valuable to them.

Teran Powell Dancers run through a sequence that infuses tap, Afrobeats and swing dancing.

"When I first started this two years ago it was my first ever Black Arts theater production that I've been a part of and it's really moving to be able to tell this Christmas story the way that it's been put together and enlighten so many other people to bring upon this message like this," Sanders says.

"So far this has been such a great opportunity for me being in a community full of people who look like me who believe in the same thing as me and who believe in community and the company itself," Williams adds. "It's a really great opportunity and I'm very thankful to be part of it."

"This means a lot to me because I started this show [in] 2017. I was in high school, I was 15 years old, I was Joseph at the time," Robinson says. "And just coming back from full circle just being here at the 10th year anniversary it means a lot. You know, I just feel from where I started out from my acting to now, I just feel like I've grown so much and I feel like the community has grown so much with our acting and everything. It's just it's amazing. I love it."

"It's such an honor and a pleasure to be part of this for the first time. It's been a dream of mine since I've seen it about probably four years ago and I was like 'Oh I want to be up there,' and here I am — auditioned and I got in," says Nash.

Teran Powell "Black Nativity" actors (left to right) Alyna Williams, Ashley Nash, Nahjee Robinson and Derrick Sanders.

This year, the show is directed by Sheri Williams Pannell. Pannell is an associate professor of musical theater at UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts.

Pannell has experienced “Black Nativity” annually as a theater-goer with her family and friends. She says to now be directing is a dream come true. It was an invitation from Barbara Wanzo, executive director of Black Arts MKE, that made the opportunity a reality.

Pannell says the show celebrating 10 years is a sign that Black-led theater is surviving and thriving.

"It means that this is a story that is important enough to the community that the community of Milwaukee is investing in this production," she says. "It means that we are maintaining a tradition. It’s now an annual holiday favorite. So, I am going to believe that not only this 10th anniversary, but 10 years from now, this will still be going forth."

Pannell says Black creatives at the helm of “Black Nativity” ensures traditions of Black culture are maintained.

"But it does continue to evolve just as Langston Hughes planned for it — at least that’s what I believe he had in mind when he wrote it; that it would be a piece that would continue to live and evolve and respond to that which is most important to our community," says Pannell.

She says the show will respond to what’s happening and what’s needed in the Milwaukee community. Pannell says “Black Nativity” gives a nod to the Watch Night services some Milwaukee-area churches held. Those were New Year's Eve celebrations where people sang, praised, and gave testimonies until midnight to bring in the new year. It also touches on local Kwanzaa celebrations.

"We are going to experience joy and a celebration of our culture and the aspects of our culture that in some cases has either been forgotten or are no longer practiced," Pannell says. "So, maybe people will be reminded of what was and could be again if we embrace these traditions."

Pannell calls Milwaukee’s “Black Nativity” a “professional show filled with people you know.” In other words, it’s a story told by people from Milwaukee.

Pannell says the show offers an opportunity for fellowship, and loving and embracing what is ours. And she hopes more families make a tradition of coming to see it.

“Black Nativity” opens Thursday Dec. 11, and runs through Dec. 14 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.