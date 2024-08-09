Black Arts MKE is needed in Milwaukee & the stories are for everyone, says executive director

Black Arts MKE is celebrating ten years of bringing art from the Black perspective to life in Milwaukee. The organization got its start by strategizing how to best adapt to changing business models in the city’s art scene. It’s grown to also expose Milwaukee youth to the theater, provide growth for Black performers, and more.

Black Arts MKE’s executive director, Barbara Wanzo has been at the helm of Black Arts MKE since the beginning. She says it is quite an accomplishment for the non-profit to mark ten years, and she takes much pride in that. Wanzo came to lead Black Arts MKE when the business of arts in the Milwaukee community was being reevaluated.

Stakeholders were trying to increase funding for the arts, create more job opportunities for Black artists, and get them adequate pay. They also were trying to reach the youth. Reflecting on that time, Wanzo marvels at the progress Black Arts MKE has made, and she’s particularly proud of how the Black kids in Milwaukee have benefitted from seeing performers who look like them.

"The very first student matinee we had for Black Nativity, and I tell the story all the time of this one little Black girl came up and asked, and it was heartbreaking, but she asked if those were real Black people on stage," she explained. "And it just has such an impact, and when I had that experience with these young kids, I’m like, OK, we got to do a lot more of this."

Wanzo says even if kids who attend the shows have never thought about a career in the arts, Black Arts MKE exposes them to the theater and opens their perspectives.

She’s also proud of what Black Arts MKE has done for Black performers. They’ve been able to teach in schools, have more performance opportunities, direct shows, and even go on to perform in other cities.

"Before Black Arts MKE, not only were Black artists not paid equitably, they were taken advantage of and in most times, in most cases they were expected to volunteer and not be paid. And that is even if they could get on stage," she says.

The Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival — a month-long celebration now in its third year — is also an effort of Black Arts MKE to bring the theater to the community.

"There's so many stories to be told, written by whether its original works or Black playwrights, but told through the lens or the perspective of Black directors. That is unique in this city and we have the talent here," she says.

Wanzo also considers how much the theater has created a safe space for and helped connect the Black community in Milwaukee with its stories and performances. "We hear this all the time, this happens nowhere else — whether you're an adult or you're a young person — where you can just be yourself celebrate your culture, celebrate your people and have a good time and learn. It’s, I don't know, it's seems like common sense, but it's what artists tell us all the time, it's needed," Wanzo explains.

Wanzo says the goal of Black Arts MKE is sustainability for Black arts and Black performers and for the youth to experience and take pride in in their hometown.

But she says the plays and other content are for everybody. She wants everyone to learn about the rich cultural heritage of Black people, and not be afraid to leave their side of town to do so.

"I'm hoping that this this little hub of arts and Bronzeville can really do a lot to bring our city together, which from the outside most people think is one of the most segregated cities in the country and I just want the whole community to evolve with that and I just think that this is a great start," she says.

If you’d like to check out Black Arts MKE programming, the MKE Black Theatre Festival is underway for the next three weeks. The celebration of Black arts and culture has ticketed and free events, including three full productions, a staged reading, an audition masterclass and more.