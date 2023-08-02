What to expect at Black Arts Fest MKE

Black Arts Fest MKE is celebrating the deep roots of African heritage and the creativity of Black cultural arts at the Summerfest grounds Saturday, August 5.

The festival's lineup includes educational activities, dance and fashion.

"In 2018, we decided that given the wonderful ethnic festivals in Milwaukee that this was an important one that needed to come back," says Derek Tyus, the chair of the festival's board.

This year, Black Arts Fest MKE has adopted "Doing it for the culture" as the theme.

Tyus says, "So you know when you say, 'We're doing it for the culture,' we want people to appreciate, respect and acknowledge and be aware of the rich traditions that, you know, the African heritage and African American culture has brought to America."