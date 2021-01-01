Leadership Giving

The Edward R. Murrow Society

WUWM members who give $1,200 or more annually are recognized as members of the WUWM Edward R. Murrow Society.

Murrow members reflect the integrity and influential leadership of the Society’s namesake. Their extraordinary investment brings WUWM’s vision to inform and inspire the public to life and enables WUWM to cover Milwaukee like NPR covers the world.

WUWM Legacy Circle

The WUWM Legacy Circle honors all those who have included WUWM in their estate plans. Confirming your gift intentions and joining WUWM’s Legacy Circle permits WUWM to express its gratitude to you during your lifetime, and helps WUWM plan for the future.

Your estate gift to WUWM is a wonderful way for you to leave the community you love with the fact-based, incisive news and compelling programing that has come to be such an important part of your day-to-day life. Estate gifts like yours are one of WUWM’s most significant sources for future planning and permanently strengthen WUWM’s ability to provide this vital community resource to future generations.

Legacy member benefits include an annual appreciation event and VIP Briefings.

Sample Bequest Language for Estate Planners and Advisers:

The UWM Foundation is the 501 (c) 3 charitable organization that manages and invests funds for the benefit of WUWM. Please assure the donor’s name is included on all documents.

"...($X or X%) to the UWM Foundation, Inc., a not-for-profit Wisconsin corporation with its principal office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the benefit of WUWM - Milwaukee Public Radio (without restriction/Endowment Fund/Speciality Reporting)."

Beneficiary Name and Contact Information:

UWM Foundation, Inc.

1440 E. North Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

P: 414.906.4640

F: 414.906.4680

Federal tax ID: 23-7337744

WUWM Contact Information

Correspondence regarding estate gifts should be mailed to:

Susan Koppa McClurg

WUWM Membership

111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 700

Milwaukee, WI 53202

We would be gratified and honored to include you in the WUWM Legacy Society if you have:

Provided for WUWM in your will or trust.

Designated WUWM as the beneficiary of a qualified retirement plan, savings bond, bank account, or life insurance policy.

Created a planned gift that returns fixed or flexible income to you or others.

Please consider letting us know about your gift intentions. We welcome the opportunity to have a confidential conversation with you at no obligation to assure that your intentions are honored.

For more information on how you can become a member of the WUWM Legacy Circle, contact:

(414) 270-1122

koppamcc@uwm.edu