Legacy Giving

Protect your loved ones and permanently strengthen WUWM’s ability to be here for future generations.

When you include WUWM in your long-term estate and financial plans, you leave the community you love with the fact-based, incisive media that has come to be such an important part of your day-to-day life.

Your legacy gift is a wonderful testament to your commitment to a free and independent media and to carrying on WUWM’s mission to serve your community well into the future.

Sample Bequest Language for Estate Planners and Advisers:

The UWM Foundation is the 501 (c) 3 charitable organization that manages and invests funds for the benefit of WUWM. Please assure the donor’s name is included on all documents.

"...($____) or (X% of my estate) to the UWM Foundation, Inc., a not-for-profit Wisconsin corporation with its principal office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the benefit of WUWM - Milwaukee Public Radio (as an unrestricted gift) (to be used in support of....)."

Beneficiary Name:

UWM Foundation, Inc.

1440 E. North Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

P: 414.906.4640

F: 414.906.4680

Federal tax ID: 23-7337744

Correspondence regarding estate gifts should be mailed to:

Susan Koppa McClurg, Membership

111 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700

Milwaukee, WI 53202

We would be gratified and honored to include you in the WUWM Legacy Circle if you have:

Provided for WUWM in your will or trust.

Designated WUWM as the beneficiary of a qualified retirement plan, savings bond, bank account, or life insurance policy.

Created a planned gift that returns fixed or flexible income to you or others.

Please consider letting us know about your gift intentions. We welcome the opportunity to have a confidential conversation with you at no obligation to assure that your intentions are honored.

For more information on how you can become a member of the WUWM Legacy Circle, contact:

Susan Koppa McClurg

Major Gifts Specialist

111 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700

Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 270-1122

koppamcc@uwm.edu