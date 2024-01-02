Environment

-
During this holiday season, something magical happened near Lake Geneva in southeastern Wisconsin. A crew constructed what it believes to be the world’s tallest tree made of glimmering glass. The feat took place at Yerkes Observatory — home to the world’s largest refracting telescope.
-
Invasive carp abound in the Mississippi River, but state and federal partners work to slow them downFor more than two decades, federal and state agencies have been trying to prevent Asian carp from taking hold in the Great Lakes. Part of the prevention is limiting the spread of carp in the Mississippi River Basin, which stretches from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
NPR stories
WUWM stories
-
For over a decade, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension has been nurturing citizen science through its Master Naturalist program.
-
In Survival Food, the author Thomas Weso shares stories and recipes from his youth on the reservation in Wisconsin's Northwoods.
-
Echo, a UW-Milwaukee Freshwater Sciences graduate student, teaches young people at the K-12 level about freshwater systems and conservation through their underwater performances as Mermaid Echo.
-
A new national report drives home the message that no person – or place – is immune to the impacts of climate change. The National Climate Assessment, released every five years, came out last week.
-
Bats are among the smallest and most threatened mammals in the United States. The species has been hit hard by a fungus called white-nose syndrome.
-
The hero of the children's book is the lakeside wind turbine that single-handedly powers Port Milwaukee’s administration building.
-
Spooky season may be over, but there could be a hidden horror still lingering in your neighborhood: a phenomenon known as “zombie trees.”
-
It’s deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Archery and crossbow enthusiasts have been at it since mid September and the nine-day gun deer season kicks off Nov. 18. The Wisconsin DNR suggests getting any harvested deer tested for CWD.
-
It’s the first county in Wisconsin to endorse the global, Indigenous-led legal movement.
-
Can the gray wolf help control CWD-infected deer? Great Lakes tribes and UW scientists team up to find outThis week Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board approved a new wolf management. In the meantime the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission is teaming up to learn whether wolves play a critical role in the ecosystem.