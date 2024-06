Graham joined WUWM as a digital producer in June of 2024.

He is a senior Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies student at UW-Milwaukee, and a graduate of MATC’s Audio Production program. He received a gold medal for Best Audio News Story in Milwaukee Press Club’s 2023 Excellence in Student Journalism Awards.

Graham is an avid reader, a political junkie, an indie rock musician, a Catan connoisseur and a casual cyclist.